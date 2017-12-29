Rockets' Chris Paul ruled out of Celtics clash

Chris Paul will sit out Thursday's NBA game against the Boston Celtics, the Houston Rockets announced.

Paul has endured an ongoing struggle to stay healthy this season after suffering a left adductor strain during a 122-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on December 20, but the nine-time All-Star will miss his third straight game.

Since Paul has been injured, the Rockets have lost three in a row, snapping a 14-game winning streak.

The Rockets were hopeful to have Paul back on the court, but head coach Mike D'Antoni is not confident to put a timetable on when the point guard will return to the line-up.

"I'm not confident," D'Antoni said, per the Houston Chronicle. "He wants to [play]. Trying to hold him back is hard. We want to make sure he's 100 per cent."

Houston's backcourt will have less depth with Paul out, but the Rockets will also be without Clint Capela, who is recovering from a right orbital fracture and has been ruled out at least two more games, Luc Mbah a Moute (right shoulder dislocation) and Troy Williams (right MCL sprain).