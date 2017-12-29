People get very creative with wedding proposals. Some train pets to surprise their partners while others have even gone so far as to propose on sky-diving trips, but San Jose Sharks winger Joel Ward may have done something no one else has tried before.

Sharks star Joel Ward proposes – with Air Jordans

He proposed with a pair of shoes. Customised Air Jordans to be exact.

The 37-year-old NHL veteran had a Brooklyn-based shoe design company called Ecentrik Artistry design him a custom pair of Jordans with "Will You" on one shoe and "Marry Me?" on the other.

This is certainly a first, but the good thing is it is also apparently effective since Ward's girlfriend, Pedrosa, said "yes."

Ward may not yet have a Stanley Cup ring, but he is more than happy to give a diamond to his lady.