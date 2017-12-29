News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win

Sharks' Joel Ward proposes — with Air Jordans

Sporting News
Sporting News /

People get very creative with wedding proposals. Some train pets to surprise their partners while others have even gone so far as to propose on sky-diving trips, but Sharks winger Joel Ward may have done something no one else has tried before.

Sharks' Joel Ward proposes — with Air Jordans

Sharks' Joel Ward proposes — with Air Jordans

He proposed with a pair of shoes. Customized Air Jordans to be exact.

The 37-year-old NHL veteran had a Brooklyn-based shoe design company called Ecentrik Artistry design him a custom pair of Jordans with "Will You" on one shoe and "Marry Me?" on the other.



This is certainly a first, but the good thing is it is also apparently effective since Ward's girlfriend, Pedrosa said "yes."

Ward may not yet have a Stanley Cup ring, but he's more than happy to give a diamond to his lady.


Back To Top