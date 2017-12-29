TRANSFER UPDATE: Kedah sign new centre back, Felcra show their intent

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

KEDAH

The Red Eagles finally revealed their first new foreign signing of the 2018 season. On Thursday they annnounced the signing of Spanish-born Filipino centre back Álvaro Silva. According to the club, he will be registered in their Asian player slot.

The 33-year old defender will be filling in the vacancy left by Australian centre back Zac Anderson, and had played for Malaga and Xerez in Spain, as well as Daejeon Citizen and Ha Noi in Asia.

FELCRA FC

Newly-promoted Premier League side Felcra FC showed their intent to make it big, when they announced several big-name signings. They announced that they have signed several former Super League players for the 2018 season. These include Malaysia centre back Shahrom Kalam (Perak), Asrol Ibrahim (T-Team), Badrul Hisham Morris (T-Team), Fandi Othman (Melaka United) and Nizam Abu Bakar (PKNS FC).

On top of this, their player and former Malaysia international Fadzli Saari has decided to hang up his boots, and join their coaching staff as an assistant coach.

The Rivals are currently led by newly-appointed Brazilian head coach Tarcísio Pugliese. He has set a target of finishing in the top five in the league, as well as qualifying for the Malaysia Cup for the first time ever.

MOF FC

Third tier side MOF FC have announced the appointment of former Harimau Muda coach Razip Ismail as their head coach for the 2018 season. He last coached Perlis in 2017, but could not save them from relegation to the FAM Cup at the end of the season.