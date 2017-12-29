A Georgia lawyer will be able to watch the Bulldogs play in the Rose Bowl after a Chatham County judge granted his emergency motion to postpone litigation.

Georgia lawyer granted trial postponement to attend Rose Bowl

Patrick Connell was due to argue a bench trial before Judge Michael Karpf on Jan. 2. However, his brother got tickets to see Georgia play in the College Football Playoff, so Connell filed an emergency motion to have the trial postponed.

According to Connell's motion, which was obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he cited Georgia's significance in appearing in the Rose Bowl, which will mark the first time in 75 years the Dawgs have played in Pasadena.

“It is truly great to be a Georgia Bulldawg, and to have a loving and generous older brother who has given me the opportunity to watch the Dawgs take on the Sooners in the most famous stadium in the land on New Year’s Day, at what will hopefully be the last stop before we play for, and win, a national championship,” Connell wrote.

Surprisingly, Karpf granted Connell's request, and the trial has been rescheduled for Jan. 25.

“Through his exhaustive presentation of the facts and circumstances that have brought the University of Georgia to this auspicious point in the season, as well as the history of his personal connections to Coach Kirby Smart, (Connell) has made it clear to this court that a victory for the Bulldogs hinges on nothing less than the very attendance of (Connell) himself at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day,” Karpf wrote.

However, there is one stipulation: If Georgia loses to Oklahoma, Connell has to appear in court Jan. 3 to “show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for failing to secure a Bulldog victory through his presence in Pasadena.”