Mike Gundy's hiring of offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is about as unique of a story as there is in college football for multiple reasons. Most notably, it's because he discovered the man not through the recommendation of a trusted friend, but through the usage of a search engine.

Mike Gundy discovered Oklahoma State's OC online

Gundy was tired of hiring offensive coordinators and seeing them move on to bigger and better things after two years with the program. So he decided to change tactics on who he would hire after Todd Monken left to become the head coach at Southern Miss.

"I said, 'Forget this. I'm going to go find somebody that nobody will want for a while,'" Gundy told ESPN. "And I got lucky, and it worked out great for us, and it solved and/or ended the issue I was concerned about."

Gundy opened up his computer and looked up well-balanced offenses across the nation. He narrowed his search to no-huddle offenses, and finally started looking at smaller schools.

His search led him to Division II Shippensburg University in Pennnsylvania, which was first in the nation in offense and second in scoring. This is where he found Yurcich, though it was tougher to talk to the man than he thought it would be.

Gundy called repeatedly, only to constantly get answering machines, but he eventually got someone to answer the phone. They directed him to Yurcich, who was out recruiting.

After talking with the man, Gundy offered him one of the more controversial contracts in recent OSU memory. The deal was for three years at $400,000 a year. Yurcich was making $52,500 at Shippensburg.

Gundy got flack for the deal, which Yurcich accepted. It took a couple of years for things to really get moving, but it worked out. OSU has had a top-10 passing offense in college football for the last three years and Yurcich was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2016, which is given to the best assistant coach in the NCAA.

To think all of this started with Gundy's decision to think outside the box.

"Let me build a scenario for you," Gundy said. "It's the AD that hires everybody's favorite as the next head coach, because then, if the guy doesn't make it, he can say, 'Well, everybody wanted him. He was the logical choice, right?' You're not going to see very many coaches that have a gut feeling on a guy and hire a guy at Shippensburg, and have the fans or the administration patronizing you because you hired some guy that everybody thought you lost your mind.

"Most coaches aren't going to be like that."