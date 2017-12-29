Bernardo Silva has no complaints at having to accept a rotation role within Manchester City’s record-breaking squad.

Bernardo Silva happy with rotation role at Man City

The Portugal international was snapped up by Pep Guardiola over the summer in a £43.5 million raid on Monaco.

Such investment would normally result in a guaranteed starting berth, but Silva has often found himself taking on substitute duties.

The 23-year-old has been handed only five Premier League starts as City have swept aside all before them in an 18-game winning run, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne providing fierce competition for places.

Silva, though, insists he is merely happy to be involved, telling ESPN Brasil: “It’s fantastic to be part of this group, and to be part of a team that wins so many games in a row and has been so successful so far.

“The atmosphere in this club at the moment is fantastic, and like I said, it’s great to be part of this team.”

City’s efforts so far have seen them open up a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

They have dropped just two points, in a 1-1 draw with Everton, while plundering 61 goals and conceding just 12.

A procession towards the title is now considered to be on the cards, but Silva insists nobody at the Etihad Stadium is buying into that way of thinking just yet.

He added: “We still have a game before the New Year, so we still have a game on the 31st against Crystal Palace.

“Of course that’s a good difference. But in football everything is possible, we have to keep winning to keep the distance and not give a chance for our rivals to approach.”

After facing Palace on New Year’s Eve, City will open 2018 with a home date against Watford.

Guardiola’s side then have FA Cup and Carabao Cup clashes with Burnley and Bristol City to come before rounding off January with a trip to Liverpool and a visit from Newcastle.