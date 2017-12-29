Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Arsene Wenger has made three changes to Arsenal's starting XI in his record-equalling 810th game in charge of a Premier League fixture.

The Frenchman, who joined the Gunners in 1996, will move level with former long-time foe and legendary Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson in Thursday's encounter against Crystal Palace.

Wenger, who has led Arsenal to three Premier League titles - the last of which came in 2004 - will own the record outright after Sunday's clash against West Brom.

And Arsenal make three changes to the side that produced a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool last time out, with Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers coming in while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alex Iwobi and Nacho Monreal drop out.

