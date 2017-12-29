LSU may be seeing a change in their offensive game sooner rather than later.

LSU expected to replace OC Matt Canada after Citrus Bowl, report says

The Tigers are playing in the Citrus Bowl against Notre Dame on Jan. 1, but according to a report from The Daily Advertiser, which cited contacts at LSU, tight ends coach Steve Ensminger may replace Matt Canada as LSU's offensive coordinator shortly after the bowl game.

The report also indicated that head coach Ed Orgeron and Canada haven't completely "mended fences" after tensions were high earlier this season, which came when the Tigers hit a stretch where they lost to Mississippi State, barely won against Syracuse and then lost to Troy.

On Wednesday, a reporter brought up a dispute between Orgeron and Canada over the Troy game where the two disagreed on the game plan and asked how their relationship "mended" throughout the year.

"I don't know what you mean by mended," Orgeron fired back at the reporter while adding, "I'm the head coach. We're going to do what I want to do."

The Tigers rebounded offensively, going 6-1 after the Troy loss, but Orgeron did not have any comments on Canada's future at LSU.

However, Orgeron did say earlier this season that the Tigers would consider Ensminger if Canada were to leave, adding, "(Ensminger) did a great job for us last year."

Ensminger ran LSU's offense in 2016 once Orgeron became interim coach after the firing of head coach Les Miles and offensive coordinator Cam Cameron. Canada is only in his first season with the Tigers as offensive coordinator, but with tensions high, there could be reason for Orgeron to go in a different direction from Canada's unique offense of motion and shifts.

Canada is the nation's highest-paid offensive coordinator, earning $1.5 million, and he has two years left on his contract.