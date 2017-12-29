Tom Herman appeared to mock Mizzou QB Drew Lock’s touchdown celebration

Texas coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger appeared to mock Missouri quarterback Drew Lock's touchdown celebration during the Longhorns' 33-16 win over the Tigers in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.

In the second half, Lock celebrated his touchdown pass like this:



Later in the game, Herman and Ehlinger celebrated on the sidelines, appearing to do Lock’s earlier celebration:



After the game, Lock was asked about the moment.

He said he wasn't bothered by it at all.



Lock added that if his coach was mocking the other team's QB he'd love it. I would have been like, "Damn, Coach is balling with us."

Both Texas and Missouri finished the year 7-6.