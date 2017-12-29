News

Tom Herman appeared to mock Mizzou QB Drew Lock’s touchdown celebration

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Texas coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger appeared to mock Missouri quarterback Drew Lock's touchdown celebration during the Longhorns' 33-16 win over the Tigers in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday.

In the second half, Lock celebrated his touchdown pass like this:



Later in the game, Herman and Ehlinger celebrated on the sidelines, appearing to do Lock’s earlier celebration:



After the game, Lock was asked about the moment.

He said he wasn't bothered by it at all.



Both Texas and Missouri finished the year 7-6.

