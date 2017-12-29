Tiger Woods introduced the world to "Mac Daddy Santa" in 2016, but dressing up as the Christmas character came with a painful price.



Tiger Woods burned his face dressing up as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG

— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016



In a recent interview with the PGA Tour, Woods said he burned his face bleaching his goatee.



The tradition of Mac Daddy Santa for @TigerWoods lives on.



Happy Holidays! pic.twitter.com/g1VlC3LUsX

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 25, 2017



MORE: Jordan Spieth engaged to longtime girlfriend



“It’s the best. Every year, I’ve become this character, Mac Daddy Santa. The kids absolutely love it. They love when I do something crazy, and last year I burned my face off trying to dye my goatee, which is never going to happen again. You always want to see what I’m going to wear and to me, that’s fun. It provides something that our family does together each and every year, and even as they grow older, I’m still going to do it. And they’re still going to say, it’s me or ‘Dad, you look ridiculous,’ but it’s something they’re always going to remember for the rest of their lives.”



Mac Daddy Santa, a Tiger tradition unlike any other.