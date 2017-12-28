Two consecutive draws and injuries to key players have pulled Mohun Bagan back after a good start to their I-League campaign. Head coach Sanjoy Sen wants the team to put the struggles behind them and go for the three points when they take on Indian Arrows at the Maidan (Kolkata) on Friday.

I-League 2017: Mohun Bagan cannot afford to lose any more points, says Sanjoy Sen

"We play to win matches but is impossible to win all the games. Obviously will be eyeing full three points from tomorrow’s game."

"In the last match [against NEROCA FC] we created more chances but unfortunately could not convert. We have already lost too many points. Three draws are equivalent to defeats. We have dropped six points already. [Mohun Bagan] cannot afford to lose any more points."

Indian Arrows dismantle Shillong Lajong 3-0 in a convincing display of possession football on Tuesday, November 26. They are certainly not pushovers for a Bagan side without key players.

"Indian Arrows are a good side. They won their first game but lost in the next two matches. They successfully came back against Lajong and showed everybody they are a good side. We have to be cautious against them," stated Sen who also ruled Sony Norde out of the game.

The Kolkata-based club will be taking the field at the Maidan for the very first time in I-League and the coach would like to commemorate the occasion with a victory.

"We are playing an I-League match for the very first time at our own ground. The perfect way to commemorate this occasion is by winning the match," he said.

Indian Arrows head coach Luis Norton de Matos reserved special praise for Nongdomba Naorem, who contributed towards his side's 3-0 drubbing of Shillong Lajong with a brilliant solo goal.

"Nong's goal was fantastic. Even the individual brilliance is a part of the process. He proved that it is possible for an Indian 17-year-old to do that. The best goal in the I-League maybe also including ISL because they have a program which shows all the best goals (and the I-League doesn't). What is more important in the last game is that we started the game with five 16-year-olds."

Mohun Bagan are one of the giants of Indian football and the Arrows head coach said that his team is motivated to take the field against such a huge club.



"East Bengal, Mohun Bagan are the frontrunners to win or at least finish in a top-four place in this competition. They are experienced side and there is a lot of public support with the team that is important. When the I-League started, the clubs looked at us as outsiders but now they are taking it seriously. We are motivated to play against Mohun Bagan. All my players talk about Kolkata and they will try to win the game. It is a historic team in India and we await a lot of difficulties put in front of us tomorrow."