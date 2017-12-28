Khairul Fahmi raring to play at Bukit Jalil again

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kelantan goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat looks forward to playing at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium one more time, when the Red Warriors take part in the three-team pre-season tournament Boost Sportsfix Super Cup.

In the competition that will be held from January 13 to 16, Kelantan will take on Persija Jakarta and Thailand's Ratchaburi FC.

The former Malaysia custodian has had several memories to cherish at the venue, which is one of the biggest football grounds in the world.

He was playing in between the sticks at Bukit Jalil in the first leg of the 2010 AFF Championship final, against Indonesia, a match that would end in a 3-0 victory to the Malayan Tigers. They would go on to win both matches 4-2 on aggregate, to lift Malaysia's first and so far only AFF Championship title.

The last time Kelantan won silverware back in 2013, the match was coincidentally also held there, with Fahmi again playing. The FA Cup final match was won by the Red Warriors, who beat Johor Darul Ta'zim 1-0.

“We are honoured to be given the chance to play at the National Stadium since it was refurbished for the SEA Games. And this is especially sweet when it is considered that the stadium was also the last venue we lifted a title in Malaysia,” said Khairul Fahmi.

“I can still reminisce about the time when we won at the National Stadium with thousands upon thousands of Kelantan fans swarming the arena. It was a fantastic night for Kelantan football.

“So I hope that come January, the fans will come to the National Stadium to watch us play as I believe that it has been quite some time since they last saw us playing there. I can promise a great evening of football.

“We are playing against two good, quality teams and they are among the best in Indonesia (Persija) and also Thailand (Ratchaburi). So, we have to make full use of this opportunity to be competitive in this tournament,” said the 28-year old goalkeeper in a press release published by the tournament organiser.

The Boost Sportfix Super Cup will take place on 13-20 January, 2018. Tickets for the inaugural football tournament featuring three teams, namely Kelantan, Persija and Ratchaburi, are available online via www.sportsfixcup.com or via the Kelantan Football Association. Games are scheduled as follows:

13 January 2018 (Saturday), 8.00pm: Ratchaburi vs Persija

16 January 2018 (Tuesday), 8.00pm: Kelantan vs Persija

20 January 2018 (Saturday), 8.00pm: Kelantan vs Ratchaburi