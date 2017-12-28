Parker promoter reveals split agreed for Joshua fight

One of the co-promoters of Joseph Parker says a fight between the New Zealander and Anthony Joshua "has never been closer" after a purse split was formally agreed.
Joshua, the star of the heavyweight division who holds the IBF and WBA belts, is expected to take on Parker - the WBO champion - in March or April next year.
Last week, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said he was "close to a deal with Parker" that would see the two unbeaten fighters meet.
David Higgins of Duco Events, who promote Parker, told ESPN: "The fight has never been closer. We're a lot closer now to a deal because we've had a major breakthrough, which is that the two camps have formally agreed on the split.
"The Joshua side made a small concession, and the Parker side has made a small concession."
The Parker camp had demanded 40 per cent of the purse, but have now settled for a smaller share of the pie.
"It's between 30 and 35-ish percent for the Parker side," Higgins added.
"I'll leave it at that for now, but it's somewhere close to the middle of that. Maybe after Eddie and I talk about it, we will make the figure public.
"My gut feeling is there will be a deal. We're only haggling over officials."