One of the co-promoters of Joseph Parker says a fight between the New Zealander and Anthony Joshua "has never been closer" after a purse split was formally agreed.

Parker promoter reveals split agreed for Joshua fight

Joshua, the star of the heavyweight division who holds the IBF and WBA belts, is expected to take on Parker - the WBO champion - in March or April next year.

Last week, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said he was "close to a deal with Parker" that would see the two unbeaten fighters meet.

David Higgins of Duco Events, who promote Parker, told ESPN: "The fight has never been closer. We're a lot closer now to a deal because we've had a major breakthrough, which is that the two camps have formally agreed on the split.

"The Joshua side made a small concession, and the Parker side has made a small concession."

The Parker camp had demanded 40 per cent of the purse, but have now settled for a smaller share of the pie.

"It's between 30 and 35-ish percent for the Parker side," Higgins added.

"I'll leave it at that for now, but it's somewhere close to the middle of that. Maybe after Eddie and I talk about it, we will make the figure public.

"My gut feeling is there will be a deal. We're only haggling over officials."