Alastair Cook pushed England into a first-innings lead in the fourth Ashes Test as Moeen Ali failed again in Melbourne on Thursday.

Cook pushes England ahead as Moeen falls cheaply again

Cook continued his superb innings at the MCG, although he was dropped again by Steve Smith, to help England to 360-6 – a lead of 33 runs – at tea on day three.

The England opener – unbeaten on 173 – moved into seventh on the list for all-time Test runs, passing Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Mahela Jayawardene.

Jonny Bairstow (22) and Moeen (20) fell during the middle session, the latter's worrying form continuing.

Bairstow was removed by Nathan Lyon (3-76), the wicketkeeper trying to cut a ball that was too straight, with Tim Paine taking a sharp catch.

Moeen came out aggressively, hitting two fours and a six, the latter after he was dropped on the boundary by Pat Cummins.

However, he was out for 20 off 14 balls after smashing Lyon to Shaun Marsh, who took a great catch at short cover.

It was the sixth time in seven innings this series that Lyon has removed Moeen, who averages 19.42 this Ashes campaign.

Dropped on 66 by Smith, Cook was given another life on 153, the Australia captain unable to hold a powerful pull shot from the opener at square leg.

Cook was in control otherwise as Chris Woakes (26) joined him, helping England into an important lead.