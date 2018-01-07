Neymar, Coutinho and the most expensive transfers in history
1
Philippe Coutinho | €120m
The protracted transfer battle between Liverpool and Barcelona finally came to an end in January as the La Liga giants got their man. Coutinho joins Barca for a reported fee of €120 million up front and another €40m in achievable add-ons, which will bring the total value of the move to €160m. That mark will be, for now, a record haul for an English club.
2
Ousmane Dembele | €105m
The France international became Barcelona's biggest-ever signing when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund during the summer for a fee that could rise by a further €40m in add-ons. Dembele, however, has had little chance to justify his price due to a knee injury that has kept him out for almost the entire season so far.
3
Paul Pogba | €105m
Manchester United made a very costly mistake when they allowed Paul Pogba to join Juventus on a free transfer in 2012. Four years later, they had to pay a world-record fee to re-sign the France midfielder, who is now starting to show just why they were willing to bring him back to Old Trafford whatever the cost.
4
Gonzalo Higuain | €90m
Juventus took Napoli totally by surprise when they decided to meet the Argentine attacker's buy-out clause in the summer of 2016. Higuain's departure caused uproar in Naples but he has become a popular player in Turin thanks to an impressive strike-rate.
5
Neymar | €86.2m
The only man to feature twice on this list. Neymar's move from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 was the biggest transfer ever to include a South American club, and also one of the most controversial.
6
Romelu Lukaku | €84.8m
Manchester United's second entry in this top 15. Lukaku has justified a hefty outlay with a decent goal return in his first half-season at Old Trafford, but the Belgium strikers's record against top teams is still under scrutiny.
7
Virgil van Dijk | €84.5m
The only defender to make the top 10, Van Dijk had been singled out by Liverpool last summer as the man to shore up a leaky defence - and, after months of pursuit, Southampton finally yielded, agreeing to let the wantaway Dutchman move to Anfield on January 1.
8
Luis Suarez | €82.3m
Barcelona's decision to shell out on Suarez – banned at the time for biting Giorgio Chiellini – in 2014 was seen as a risky one. But the Uruguayan has repaid that faith and then some, scoring with incredible regularity and helping to deliver two Liga titles in three seasons at Camp Nou.
9
James Rodriguez | €80m
The Colombia star was rewarded for a fine World Cup in 2014 with a move to serial big-spenders Madrid. Consistency, however, proved an issue for James, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after performing only intermittently and failing to justify such a huge price tag.
10
Alvaro Morata | €78.9m
Despite failing to usurp Karim Benzema as Real Madrid's first-choice No.9, the Spain international only enhanced his reputation every time he did play last season and was, thus, a man in demand when he elected to leave the capital club during the summer. Chelsea broke their transfer record to sign Morata, who has made a strong start to his Stamford Bridge career.
11
Zinedine Zidane | €77.5m
The current Real Madrid coach is a legend at the Bernabeu, more than justifying the hefty €77.5 million (converting from Lira) shelled out to make him a Galactico. Indeed, his stunning winner in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen was probably worth the fee alone!
12
Kevin De Bruyne | €75m
A few eyebrows were raised when Manchester City paid out €75m for De Bruyne in 2015. But the ex-Wolfsburg man has since blossomed into one of the finest midfielders in the game, inspiring the club's emergence as a major domestic and European force.
13
Angel Di Maria | €74.6m
Another big-money move that disappointed. Di Maria moved to Manchester United in 2014 and was expected to star in the Premier League, but injuries and an uneasy relationship with Louis van Gaal meant his time as a Red Devil was doomed to failure.
14
Zlatan Ibrahimovic | €69.5m
Then Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola wanted to add an extra dimension to his all-conquering side so it was unsurprising that the Catalans swooped for the Swedish striker, who was turning in sensational performances for Inter at the time. However, the price, coupled with the decision to include Samuel Eto'o in the transfer, make this one of the worst transfers in history, as Ibrahimovic fell out spectacularly with Guardiola during his one season at Barca.
15
Raheem Sterling | €69.1m
The England international upset Liverpool fans with the manner of his departure for Manchester City in 2015 but the feeling was that the Anfield outfit had got good money for the winger. However, after taking time to settle at the Etihad, Sterling has now progressed to another level under manager Pep Guardiola.
16
Kaka | €65m
The last man other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to have lifted the Ballon d'Or, Kaka moved to Real Madrid from AC Milan for a then world-record fee in 2009. However, the silky Brazilian endured a torried time at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he struggled for both form and fitness before rejoining the Rossoneri for nothing four years later.
17
Edinson Cavani | €64.5m
After finishing as top scorer in Serie A with Napoli, the Uruguay international earned himself a bumper move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Often forced to play second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Cavani enjoyed the most prolific season of his career following the Swede's move to Manchester United in 2016 and the 30-year-old continues to score freely alongside new arrivals Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
18
David Luiz | €62.5m
Eyebrows were raised when Paris Saint-Germain paid Chelsea such a colossal fee for a defender who had become infamous for his poor positioning and propensity for making mistakes. However, Luiz did so well at the Parc des Princes that the Blues bought the Brazilian back in 2016.
19
Angel Di Maria | €61.6m
The Argentine may have flopped at Old Trafford but that didn't stop PSG paying a big fee for the former Real Madrid man in 2015. Di Maria set a new Ligue 1 assists record at the end of his first season in France but is no longer a certain starter following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
20
Oscar | €60.3m
Although Oscar was no longer a certain starter at Chelsea, it came as a massive surprise when he joined Shanghai SIPG last year, particularly as he was being courted by a number of top European clubs. The fee was also a record for the CSL but what was more noteworthy was the fact that the Brazil international was the first big name to make the move to China while still very much in his prime.
21
Luis Figo | €60m
One of the most controversial transfers in history, Luis Figo infuriated both the Barcelona board and the club's supporters when he dared to depart for bitter rivals Real Madrid in 2000. The Blaugrana received a then record fee for the Portuguese winger but that did not soften the blow of seeing their former idol playing and winning titles with los Blancos and he remains a figure of hate even today.
22
Fernando Torres | €59m
It was easy to understand why Chelsea felt compelled to break the transfer record to sign Fernando Torres, who had developed into arguably the most lethal No.9 in world football in Liverpool. However, despite a memorable goal against Barcelona during the Blues' triumphant 2011-12 Champions League campaign, the Spain international's time at Stamford Bridge was mostly miserable.
23
Hulk | €58.6m
As a player who had previously made a lucrative move to Russia, it came as no surprise when Hulk decided to accept a colossal offer from Shanghai SIPG to go to play in China last year. The Brazilian, who had a previously stint in Japan early on his career, has adapted well and is scoring regularly in the CSL.
24
Benjamin Mendy | €58.2m
Just a year after joining Monaco from Marseille for €13m, Benjamin Mendy moved to Manchester City for more than four times that figure. The Frenchman's rise has been truly remarkable and the only shame now is that he got scant opportunity to prove his worth, having suffered a serious knee injury in September.
25
John Stones | €58m
Given the patchy nature of John Stones' performances during his final season at Everton, many were surprised by Manchester City's decision to pay such a massive fee for the ball-playing centre-half. However, after a rocky start to his time at the Etihad, Stones is now flourishing under Pep Guardiola and looks well placed to justify his price tag.
26
Kyle Walker | €56.7m
Manchester City desperately wanted a new full-back during the summer but nobody expected them to pay such a massive fee for Tottenham's Kyle Walker. In fairness, while the figures involved still seem ridiculous, the England international is performing excellently for Pep Guardiola's champions-elect.
27
Hernan Crespo | €55m
A prolific all-round forward, Hernan Crespo became the world's most expensive player when he left Parma for Lazio in 2000. The Argentine enjoyed a sensational first season in Rome, finishing as Serie A's Capoconniere, but his second was marred by injuries and he was then sold to rivals Inter due to the capital club's financial problems.
28
Alexandre Lacazette | €52.4m
After years of being linked with a big-money move due to his goalscoring exploits in Ligue 1, the lethal Alexandre Lacazette finally left Lyon during the summer, joining Arsenal for a club-record fee. The France international has shown flashes of his very best form but has yet to fully convince.
29
Gianluigi Buffon | €52m
It says everything about Giangluigi Buffon's sustained excellence that 16 years after leaving Parma for Juventus, he remains the most expensive goalkeeper of all time. Given how crazy the market has gone, his record will soon be broken but the Italian icon's achievements are unlikely to ever be surpassed.
30
Eliaquim Mangala | €51.7m
After starting his career in Belgium with Standard Liege, Eliaquim Mangala become one of the most coveted centre-halves in Europe due to his performances for Porto. However, the France international struggled horribly to justify his gargantuan transfer that Manchester City paid for his services in 2014 and, in spite of a strong loan spell at Valencia last season, he is now considered nothing more than a back-up defender at the Etihad.
31
Alex Teixeira | €50m
Liverpool had high hopes of signing Alex Teixeira in 2016 but the Merseysiders' €32m bid for the Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder was blown out of the water by Jiangsu Suning, who handed over an eye-watering €50m for the Brazilian. The 27-year-old has an impressive strike-rate for the Chinese outfit but he remains uncapped by his country.
32
Bernardo Silva | €50m
Bernardo Silva became one of Europe's hottest properties after starring for Monaco during their remarkable title triumph in 2017. Manchester City, though, moved quickly to wrap up a €50m deal for the Portuguese playmaker with the silky skills. Silva has had a slow start to his career at the Etihad yet seems destined to prove the ideal successor to David Silva when the Spaniard eventually moves on.
33
Anthony Martial | €49.3m
Anthony Martial had already joined Monaco for €6m when the French forward became the most expensive teenager in history by moving to Manchester United for €49.3m in 2015. Branded "a waste of money" by one British tabloid, Martial made a sensational start to his Old Trafford career and although he has since had his ups and downs, he remains a potential superstar.
34
Gylfi Sigurdsson | €49.2m
Having re-established his reputation as one of the Premier League's best attacking midfielders at Swansea after flopping at Tottenham, Gylfi Sigurdsson was snapped up for a desperate Everton side for an eyebrow-raising fee of €49.2m. Unfortunately for both the Toffees and the Iceland international, Sigurdsson has, thus far, failed dismally to justify his colossal price tag.
35
Christian Vieri | €49m
The biggest move of Christian Vieri's peripatetic career came in 1999 when he left Lazio to join Serie A rivals Inter for a then world-record fee of €49m. The striker had a decent strike rate at San Siro, even winning the Capocannoniere in 2003, but his time with the Nerazzurri was blighted by injuries and the only piece of silverware he got his hands on was the Coppa Italia.
36
Gaizka Mendieta | €48m
One of the stars of the brilliant Valencia side that reached back-to-back Champions League finals at the turn of the millennium, Gaizka Mendieta was renowned for his dynamism and propensity for spectacular strikes. Neither were seen at Lazio, though, with the Spain international proving one of the biggest flops in football history after moving to Rome for €48m.
37
Mesut Ozil | €47m
Cristiano Ronaldo was just one of several Real Madrid players disappointed to see Mesut Ozil leave Real Madrid for Arsenal in the summer of 2013. The assist king of European football has copped plenty of flak during his time at the Emirates for his perceived lack of fight but he remains a joy to behold for the neutrals and he will be sorely missed when he almost inevitably leaves the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of the season.
38
Juan Sebastian Veron | €46m
Juan Sebastian Veron was regarded as one of the finest midfielders in world football when he arrived at Manchester United from Lazio in 2001 for €46m. Although he showed flashes of his wonderful array of skills, and in spite of Alex Ferguson's protestations, the Argentina international proved a major disappointment at Old Trafford and was offloaded to Chelsea just two years later.
39
Rio Ferdinand | €46m
Rio Ferdinand became the most expensive defender in history for a second time when he joined Manchester United from Leeds United in 2002, having lost his crown the year before to Lilian Thuram. The centre-half proved a spectacular success at Old Trafford, winning a plethora of trophies during his 12-year stay, including six Premier League trophies and one Champions League.