Dez Bryant wants to remain with Cowboys, but won't entertain pay cut

Dez Bryant says he wants to remain with the Cowboys. But he's not giving them a discount in 2018.

The Cowboys receiver is having one of the worst seasons of his eight-year career with a career-low in yards per reception. But when asked if he'd accept a reduction in pay to remain with the team in 2018, he answered, "Hell no."

"I haven't heard no talk about that but if it comes, I don't know, probably not. Hell no, man. I believe in me," Bryant, who is due $12.5 million next season, told reporters on Wednesday.

Bryant has 66 receptions on 125 targets for 814 yards and six touchdowns. Unless he gets 186 yards against the Eagles on Sunday, Bryant will fail to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season. Bryant, 29, admitted he was frustrated this season and "let a lot of things get in the way" of his play on the field.

Despite a perception that he's lost a step, Bryant remains confident in his ability.

"I'm still Dez Bryant," he said. "I am a hell of a football player. I know that. I believe that. I let a lot of things get in the way that bother me mentally. I feel like if anything, I need to deal with (that) in the offseason."

The Cowboys (8-7) will not make the playoffs this season, a year after winning the NFC East with a 13-3 record, but Bryant was defiant when asked if he still wants to be in Dallas.

"Hell yeah, what do you mean? What kind of question was that? That's dumb," Bryant said. "I'm a Texas boy all day."