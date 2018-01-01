Top 25 Fantasy Football Busts of 2017
There's a number of reasons your fantasy football team lost this year. Maybe you forgot to check your lineup one week, maybe you didn't listen to one of our sleeper/busts picks when making your start 'em, sit 'em decisions (or maybe you did listen, and we apologize), or maybe you drafted one of these guys who find themselves in our Top 25 Fantasy Busts of the 2017 season.
A bust can come in all shapes and sizes. It could be season-ending injury in the preseason (Spencer Ware), a season-ending injury in Week 1 (David Johnson), or an injury in Week 3, return in Week 4, injury in Week 4, return in Week 6, does alright for four weeks, and is out for the season because of injury in Week 11. We're talking about Rob Kelley, the ultimate fantasy headache.
In some cases, you'd almost rather have someone who gets an early season-ending injury so you can move on. Instead, some busts just linger and linger, do just well enough to keep him on your roster -- maybe even keep him in the starting lineup -- until you just give up on life, err, your fantasy team (and by then your fantasy team has a 2-6 record). We're talking someone like Amari Cooper and DeVante Parker.
But even those two weren't the top two busts of the 2017 fantasy season. Yes, all these guys named above aren't even the worst of the worst this season. And there were some players who barely missed the list, including Julian Edelman, Ameer Abdullah, Dalvin Cook, and Adrian Peterson. Find out the worst offenders of the 2017 fantasy football season, and reminisce on all the bad times you and him had together.
1
Doug Martin, RB, Bucs
Fantasy owners knew Martin was suspended for the first three games, dropping him to fifth or sixth round in some cases, but he still couldn't even come close to that value. After scoring a touchdown in Weeks 5 and 6, he didn't much of anything until Week 14. By season's end, he lost the starting job to Peyton Barber and was outside the top 50 RBs in fantasy.
2
Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
During draft season, it seemed like a solid trade-off: Draft a potential top-five QB late and stream QBs for the first four-to-six games. However, that latter part most likely became the norm for the rest of the season. Ultimately, Luck was a wasted draft pick, even if it was a last-round pick. It almost feels like we'll be considering the same trade-off for next year, too.
3
Paul Perkins, RB, Giants
Fantasy owners were probably leery about drafting him in the first place, but Perkins at least seemed worth drafting in most leagues. Apparently, he wasn't at all, ending the season with zero games above 30 total yards. He wasn't even part of the backfield after Week 4 with Wayne Gallman and Orleans Darkwa controlling it for the rest of the season. At best, he was the butt of all your fantasy jokes this season.
4
Drew Brees, QB, Saints
What? Are we really leading off this list by calling Brees, a top-10 fantasy QB this year, a bust? To fantasy owners, it sure felt that way. After years and years of being in the top three -- part of the elite three with Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in fantasy circles -- Brees and usual the high-flying aerial Saints offense transformed into a ground-and-pound team, and Brees only had eight multi-TD games, including zero passing TD days twice, which was unfathomable to think could happen since he's arrived to New Orleans in 2006. Brees was a third- or fourth-round pick in most leagues, and his value didn't come close to it.
5
Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
Mixon didn't necessarily have a bad season, averaging 62 yards per game, but he left fantasy owners feeling like they should've gotten more out of him. Mixon stumbled out of the gate, not having a stellar game until Week 5. After that, he did well enough to warrant a RB2 starts, but only posted one game over 11.1 points, but then he wasn't around for the playoffs, essentially missing the last three weeks. For a player with an ADP in the third round, he fell flat, ranking outside the top 30 RBs.
6
Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
Many fantasy "experts" were crazy high on Mariota this year, expecting a breakout year for the third-year Titans QB with a top-10 finish, possibly even a top-five finish. Instead, Mariota fell outside the top 20, throwing 12 TDs and 15 interceptions, much worse than his 26 TDs and nine interceptions last year.
7
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
Rodgers barely cracks the list. In games he played, he was typical Rodgers, riding three straight fantasy weeks with 30-plus points until his Week 5 injury. In his return, he scored 27. He surely wasn't going to be a bust, but missing eight games as the top-ranked QB this season -- and likely drafted as high as the first or second round -- puts him on the list.
8
Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs
Kareem Hunt has made Ware completely forgotten, but for fantasy owners who drafted Ware, they probably didn't forget about losing their third or fourth round pick in the preseason. They likely -- or at least hopefully -- snagged Kareem Hunt immediately after, which eased the pain after his amazing year, but if you had an early draft and didn't get Hunt, it was just another reminder that you should wait to draft -- and always handcuff.
9
Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
Hey, remember this guy? He was supposed to be the Jaguars No. 1 WR, but a torn ACL in Week 1 derailed his season. Hopefully, fantasy owners replaced him with Marqise Lee, who did absolutely great in his place, but it still felt like a waste of a likely third- or fourth-round pick.
10
Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
Montgomery started the season on fire, scoring over 15 fantasy points in each of the first two weeks. Injuries began to take over, but he bounced back after a couple missed games to post another 15-point total. By midseason, his constant rib problems, coupled with dominant performances from backups Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, pushed him to the IR. By season's end, he never lived up to his fourth-/fifth-round value.
11
Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots
Before the 2017 season, Gillislee was tabbed to play the "LeGarrette Blount" role, and he did that...for about two weeks. He scored three TDs in Week 1, one in Week 2, and then he faded out of the picture as James White, Rex Burkhead and Dion Lewis took over, falling as low as healthy scratch for multiple weeks this season. He made a quick appearance in the fantasy championship week in Week 16, scoring a touchdown, but as a whole, he was a major disappointment.
12
Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins
At the beginning of the season, Kelley was expected to be the primary back and goal-line carrier while Chris Thompson handled the passing duties. Instead, he was injury-plagued and struggled throughout the season. He only had two games with a touchdown, one game over 30 yards, and missed two games, before Samaje Perine took over after Week 10. All in all, his struggles weren't worth putting up with, no matter where he was drafted.
13
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
Almost forgotten among fantasy busts, Sanders put up weak numbers this season. After a strong start, a concussion forced him to miss two games, and then he dealt with other injuries throughout the year. After his two-touchdown performance in Week 2, he didn't catch a touchdown after that, and he only had more than 10 fantasy points once after Week 2. His worst stretch was toward the push for playoffs, where he had four straight games under 20 yards. Unlike many WRs on this list, his bust status was mostly due to poor QB play, but either way, it was definitely a season to forget for Sanders owners.
14
Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
Carr was the ninth-best fantasy QB last year, and many thought he could be even better. Instead, he was way worse, finishing outside the top 15. He posted seven weeks under 16 fantasy points, including three under 10 points. He was wildly inconsistent, forcing tough decisions for fantasy owners all year. He was tough to figure out, and fantasy owners who had him this year will likely say "never again." (Although who knows, maybe he'll convince you to draft him again.)
15
Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
Were fantasy owners really surprised that Reed had another injury-plagued season? Probably not. But were they surprised that Reed was absolutely worthless in all but one game he did play? Probably. In Week 6, Reed posted two touchdowns on eight catches with 64 yards. In his other five games (yes, he only played six games all year), he didn't record more than 50 yards or a touchdown. He was considered one of the top three TEs, top-five at worst, and he was barely a blip on the fantasy radar almost all year.
16
Mike Evans, WR, Bucs
Solely based on draft value, Evans busted. He did turn in a top-20 WR finish on the season, but he only had one -- one -- 100-yard game the entire season. He picked a good time to have it, in Week 16 for the fantasy football championship, but by that time, it wouldn't be surprising if fantasy owners had benched him. For someone drafted in the first round in most drafts, he didn't even come close to that value.
17
Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, Giants
To be fair, Beckham was well on his way to producing another top-five WR campaign, catching three touchdowns and recording over 300 yards in four games. An ankle injury ended his season in Week 5 (and subsequently the Giants season). There wasn't a replacement even close to him on the Giants, forcing fantasy owners to go elsewhere. It was a double whammy for Giants fans who likely drafted the team's superstar player.
18
Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
Matty Ice turned into ice for the 2017 season. Last year, he was red hot as a the third-best fantasy QB and the NFL MVP, throwing for 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions. This year, he is barely a top-15 QB, throwing for 19 touchdowns, his lowest TD total since his rookie year in 2008. Sure, we might've expected Ryan to falter a little bit after posting career-highs in almost major category last year, but certainly not this much. Then again, we should've never trusted a QB who blew a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl.
19
David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
You could argue that there is nothing more disappointing than watching your first round pick go out for the season in Week 1. Now imagine that guy being the No. 1 overall pick. Johnson owners had to scramble the rest of the year to find a suitable replacement, especially since Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington, Chris Johnson or even Adrian Peterson really qualified. It was likely a tumultuous year for Johnson owners, to say the least.
20
Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
Fantasy owners were loving the ride their first-/second-round pick Nelson was putting them on early in the season, catching six touchdowns by Week 6. And then, it all came crashing down harder than the freezing cold ground at Lambeau Field in December. Aaron Rodgers got hurt, and Nelson was a no-show from Week 6 on, never exceeding 35 yards and or scoring another touchdown. Someone can't play without an All-Pro QB apparently.
21
Jay Ajayi, RB, Eagles
At worst, Ajayi was a second-round pick, even a first-round pick for some. And he came nowhere near that value, ending the season outside the top-25 RBs. Early in the season, he couldn't score with the Dolphins, and a trade to one of the best offenses in Philadelphia seemed destined to boost his value. Instead, he was arguably worse, falling into a committee with LeGarrette Blount and Corey Clement. In short, Ajayi was a headache to fantasy owners all year.
22
DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
I remember it like it was yesterday. "Ryan Tannehill's injury hurts Jarvis Landry, skyrockets Parker's value," said one fantasy expert. "Jay Cutler and DeVante Parker have a strong connection," said another. I didn't say it, but I was a believer for sure. Parker disappointed majorly, while Landry kept doing his thing. A fourth-/fifth-round pick, Parker only had 66 points the whole year, hampered by a hamstring injury and just a low number of targets.
23
Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
It was pretty well-known how dreadful Cooper's 2017 campaign was, but we'll go ahead and explain it anyway. After catching a TD in Week 1, Cooper followed that with five straight games under four points, including three straight games under one point. And right when everyone was fed up and benched him, he put up 210 yards and a touchdown. He never showed up again until Week 16, where one 63-yard TD catch was the only thing he did noteworthy since Week 7. By then, he was likely a free agent. It would've been nice if he at least let us know when he planned on having his only two big games of the year.
24
Terrelle Pryor, WR, Redskins
Unlike Amari Cooper, at least fantasy owners could've shedded their second-round pick by Week 7, when he was a benched, a healthy scratch and then landed on the IR by Week 10. After posting over 1,000 yards with the Browns, it seemed like a no-brainer he'd at least match that total with Kirk Cousins. He didn't come close, posting two games over 35 yards -- none over 70 -- and only one TD. He's probably the only player we wished was still playing for the Browns.
25
Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers
After being suspended for the entire 2016 season, Bryant was a popular sleeper pick -- so popular that he almost wasn't even a sleeper since everyone knew him. He was a fourth-round pick in most leagues, valued as high as the WR15-WR20 range, but he didn't come close to that, posting nine games under six fantasy points in his first 10 contests. He ended outside the top 50 of WRs. The combination of veteran Antonio Brown and rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster shoved Bryant into the background of the Steelers WR corps. Apparently, we would've been better off if he didn't play at all like last year.