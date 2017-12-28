Hue Jackson is a man of his word and plans to keep the promise he made last season about jumping in Lake Erie.

Browns' Hue Jackson says he'll keep promise to jump in Lake Erie

The Browns coach said last year if the team went 1-15 again, he would jump into the lake. With just one game left in the season against the Steelers, the Browns currently are sitting with a 0-15 record.

"Who's going to jump in the lake with me? Jackson asked the media Wednesday. "I made that statement. I got to back it up."

Even if the Browns lose to the Steelers and don't end the year with a 1-15 record — joining the 2008 Lions as the only team to not win a game in a season — it's still not a good look for Jackson. Even though the record won't be 1-15, Jackson said it's the principle of the promise that must be upheld.

"I got to," he said. "How? You just jump in. When? That's going to be at my convenience and hopefully I can get a lot of people to come out. It'd be something that we're going to make special.

"I don't like it. Don't like to do it for the reason why I'm having to do it, but I have to make do on my word. I just think that's what you do."

It's unclear when Jackson's "convenience" will be. He could wait until right before the start of the preseason, when the waters of Erie are far warmer. As of Wednesday evening, the temperature in Cleveland was 13 degrees with snow — not ideal for hanging out in the lake.

"I never said I could swim," Jackson said of what to expect for his lake jump. "There will be some people down there to rescue me pretty quickly. So we'll make it fun. It's for the right reason. Again, I don't take light to things that I say that I put out there. I like to back them up. I haven't been able to."

Jackson said he would make the lake jump a charitable event, with all proceeds going to the Hue Jackson Foundation, an organization fighting human trafficking in Cleveland.