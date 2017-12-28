Alabama coach Nick Saban does not buy the notion that revenge is a factor in his team’s mindset as it prepares to play Clemson in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Day.

​Alabama’s Nick Saban: Playoff game vs. Clemson not about revenge

Clemson, of course, beat Alabama in last season’s national championship game, but upon arriving Wednesday in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl, Saban said, “I really don't know how much revenge is motivation. I think our players respond because they've had a lot of success. Sometimes they get a little complacent with the success that they've had, but when things don't go well, they usually respond pretty well.”

Instead of revenge, the lesson Saban is imparting on his team is about "identity" – as well as remembering the sting from last year’s loss to Clemson.

"I think that one of the statements I made last year after we didn't succeed in the championship, don't waste the failing," Saban said, per ESPN. "I didn't think we finished very well (last year). Your identity as a team starts with how you finish. This team has an opportunity to finish this season a little better than the last. I think we lost our identity a little bit in the last game, forgot who we were and what we needed to do to succeed. Feel fortunate to have the opportunity to rectify that in the playoffs."

Saban’s message seems to be getting through to his players.

"We took the lessons from the game and apply it," Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said of last season’s title tilt. "Can't really think about the loss. It's not going to do any good."