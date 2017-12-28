News

Giants suspend CB Eli Apple for final week of season
Giants suspend CB Eli Apple for final week of season

The Giants suspended cornerback Eli Apple for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Redskins, the team announced Wednesday.

“We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team,” interim general manager Kevin Abrams said in a statement.

New York selected Apple with the 10th overall pick in 2016, but after a promising rookie year, his 2017 season has been full of drama.



Most recently, fellow defensive back Landon Collins called Apple "a cancer" after he missed several practices earlier this year and showed poor effort on several plays in games.

Collins would later apologize to the 22-year-old during a team meeting.

Apple played in 11 games this season while making seven starts. He finished the year with 49 tackles and eight passes defensed for the two-win Giants. His status with the team moving forward is still up in the air.



