Giants suspend CB Eli Apple for final week of season

The Giants suspended cornerback Eli Apple for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Redskins, the team announced Wednesday.

“We have suspended Eli for a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team,” interim general manager Kevin Abrams said in a statement.

New York selected Apple with the 10th overall pick in 2016, but after a promising rookie year, his 2017 season has been full of drama.



Eli Apple’s suspension today was due in part to his refusal to take the field with the scout team, source says. @RapSheet says he then got into it with a coach.

— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 27, 2017



Most recently, fellow defensive back Landon Collins called Apple "a cancer" after he missed several practices earlier this year and showed poor effort on several plays in games.

Collins would later apologize to the 22-year-old during a team meeting.

Apple played in 11 games this season while making seven starts. He finished the year with 49 tackles and eight passes defensed for the two-win Giants. His status with the team moving forward is still up in the air.



Even though the new #Giants GM & head coach are not in place-- thus nothing is certain yet--one team source remains very adamant on their feelings about CB Eli Apple: "He will not be in an NYG uniform next year. Dude is done with NYG. Done."

— Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 27, 2017



