Jay Cutler never moved out of his Miami hotel room

Looks like Jay Cutler didn't expect to settle down in Miami for too long.

The Dolphins quarterback revealed he never moved out of the hotel room he originally got when he signed his one-year contract with the team.



“I did get the points.”

It must be hard to live in a hotel room by yourself with very little space. Cutler also revealed that the On-Demand movies didn't rotate too often, which means he couldn't even have an array of TV entertainment.

With Ryan Tannehill on the mend, it's unlikely Cutler will return to the Dolphins next season. He expressed he would still love to play football, but he doesn't want to be a backup.

Cutler threw for 2,660 yards, 19 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and had four fumbles as a Dolphin this season. It's unclear if he doesn't get a starting gig next season if he will head to the broadcast booth, which was originally his planned destination for 2017.

Hopefully if he signs with a new team he will at least get an apartment in that city.