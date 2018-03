Tyson Barrie will be forced to take a sabbatical from the ice.

Avalanche's Tyson Barrie sidelined 4-6 weeks with broken hand

The Avalanche defenseman was diagnosed with a broken hand and needs surgery, coach Jared Bednar announced Wednesday.

He will be out 4-6 weeks.

Barrie sustained the injury Saturday while trying to block a shot in the Avalanche's 6-2 victory over the Coyotes.

Barrie has 27 points on the season and is near the top for defensemen in scoring. Chances are, Barrie will be placed on injured reserve.