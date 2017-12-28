A day after calling teammate Eli Apple “a cancer” during an interview on ESPN Radio in New York, Giants safety Landon Collins offered an apology to the second-year cornerback.

Landon Collins is sorry for calling Eli Apple 'a cancer' for Giants

On Wednesday, Collins tagged Apple in a tweet that said he discussed his disparaging words with Giants interim coach Steve Spagnuolo and quarterback Eli Manning. Collins added he will “never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward.”



I met with Coach Spags and Eli this morning and I apologized for the things I said yesterday. I never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward. Just want him to know I'm always here for him @EliApple13

Asked on radio Tuesday what he’ll tell the Giants’ new GM and coach, once they’re hired, about what changes should be made in the secondary, Collins responded, "There's only just one corner that ... needs to grow, and we all know who that is. That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, (Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) and (Janoris Jenkins), I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do.

"But that first pick ... he's a cancer,” Collins said.

Collins didn’t mention Apple by name, but it was clear who he was talking about – Apple was the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Collins has said he tried to help Apple through some personal issues, but when Apple implied that never happened, Collins got angry and had to be physically restrained from Apple, NJ.com reported.

Going forward, change seems to afoot in the Giants secondary this offseason.

