Emmett Cleary is the latest NFL player to pledge his brain to science.

Lions OT Emmett Cleary to donate brain to CTE research

The Lions offensive tackle on Wednesday revealed he will donate his brain postmortem to aid research on concussions and CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to repetitive trauma such as the blows to the head a football player absorbs.

"I’ve been so fortunate in my career and I’ve had such a good experience playing football that I think it’s a very small contribution to make," Cleary told the Detroit Free Press. "It’s not a big deal. It’s kind of analogous to signing your driver’s license. I don’t know how it is here, but in Illinois if you want to be an organ donor you can just check a box and sign your driver’s license, so it’s not like the commitment is some grand thing.

"But I just feel as a player who’s kind of aware of the ongoing research and has had such good experience playing ball, I almost feel like I owe it to the players and my own teammates I’ve had, and all the former players and all the guys that will play in the future, to I guess do my part in learning what we can learn about head injuries in football."

Cleary, who was a biology major when he played football at Boston College, had considered donating his brain before and said his decision has been in the works "for a while."

"The biggest thing is I just want to find the risk," Cleary said. "Cause there’s so much uncertainty now. They say all this stuff like, 'Oh, certain number of concussions and you should quit,' or 'certain number of years in the league.' And I think we just owe it to players to allow everybody to make an informed decision based on the risks.

"A lot more data is necessary. We’ve got to kind of suss out what’s an acceptable level of risk and what’s not, and everybody should know that. It might take generations, but the long-term epidemiological study is what’s going to allow the game to change if it needs to or just allow the players to know what they’re getting into."

Cleary, 27, went undrafted in 2013, but proceeded to have stints with several teams, including the Giants in 2015 and the Cowboys in 2016. He is in his first season with the Lions after signing with Detroit on Sept. 12.