Welcome to the final NFL DFS value picks article of the regular season! I hope you all had a Merry Christmas, especially on a year with an extra present, where the weekend was filled with daily fantasy football action to distract you from your family!

Week 17 NFL DFS Strategy: Picks, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel

This Sunday we have a huge 16-game slate to close things out, and every option in the NFL is on the board. However, with the season nearing its close and with the majority of teams either eliminated from the playoffs or having locked in their playoff seed, the slate has to be approached with caution. This week it’s extra important to consider playoff and injury implications, as you want to target players from teams who still have the incentive to play their starters the entire ball game.

As a word of caution, I expect that there’s going to be more value options as the week unfolds. Some teams are going to rest their starters, and if coaches are going to be transparent about those moves, serious value can open up for your lineup. While this article is a starting point, you’ll need to stay on top of the NFL news that could affect the entire slate. Be sure to check back with RotoQL’s trending tool to see if any late value plays should be considered locks for your lineup.

WEEK 17 DFS:

FanDuel GPP lineup | DK cash | DK GPP | Stacks | DFS Lineup Builder

And as always, we have to point out that articles like this should only be a portion of your daily fantasy research. The top DFS players look at more than one source before locking in their lineups. I always recommend starting with RotoQL's NFL lineup optimizer, which, as always, played a big role in the picks below. RotoQL’s industry-leading fantasy football packages are loaded with stats and user-friendly DFS tools. Good luck finding anything better.

In need of more NFL, NBA, or MLB DFS advice? Follow me on Twitter (@MLoveDFS).

WEEK 17 RANKINGS

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

NFL DFS Picks Week 17: Quarterback values

Kirk Cousins, Redskins @ Giants (DraftKings: $6,200; FanDuel: $7,600)

As I mentioned, Week 17 is going to be tricky to navigate because we really have to consider team’s incentives when considering who to roster. Outside of teams with playoffs implications on the line, one thing I like to consider is a player’s paycheck. Whether that’s built-in performance bonuses or a looming free-agency, a player with something to play for has a better chance this week more than ever to see some extra offensive opportunity.

Cousins, who may be the top free agent seeking a new home in 2018, has every reason to try and pad his stats in his last game of the season against a Giants secondary that has seen its top two DBs land on the IR. This is a Giants defense that we’ve had success targeting recently, and with the Redskins continued running back injuries, this looks like a spot where Cousins could once again see over 35 pass attempts. Cousins currently ranks as the top overall QB value at RotoQL, and because of his clear incentive to perform and the matchup, I’ll have my exposure to Kirk again on Sunday.

Other Options: Matt Ryan, Jameis Winston

WEEK 17 RANKINGS

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Daily Fantasy Football Week 17 Advice: Running back values

Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Bucs (DraftKings: $7,900; FanDuel: $8,800) & Christian McCaffrey, Panthers @ Falcons (DraftKings $6,800; FanDuel: $6,900)

I want to talk about two NFC South running backs that I think are both the top values and best overall RB plays despite being priced appropriately, and not necessarily cheap. Let’s start with Kamara. With a win, the Saints will capture the NFC South title, and more important, a first-round home playoff game. Kamara, who disappointed in a plus matchup last wee,k now gets another opportunity against a Tampa Bay defense in the bottom five in the NFL at points allowed to RBs. Vegas currently has this game as the highest-scoring affair on the slate, so you’re going to want exposure to start. The Saints should play their best offensive player, and hopefully his tough Week 16 pushes some of the more casual players off of owning him.

The second back I think you want exposure to this week is McCaffery against the Falcons. I wrote up CMac last week and he flopped, but those ups and downs seem pretty standard for how his rookie season is going so far. But, much like the Saints and Kamara, McCaffrey comes into Week 17 with the Panthers aiming at the NFC South title, against a defense that has traditionally struggled against pass-catching running backs. The Panthers continue to be banged up at the wide receiver position, so I think there’s a good chance we see McCaffery split out in the slot, even when Jonathan Stewart gets his snaps at running back. There’s a lot on the line, and McCaffery has both the matchup and the usage in the Panthers offense where we could see a big day in what is projected the second-highest game total.

Other Options: Dion Lewis, C.J. Anderson, Derrick Henry

MORE: Build your perfect lineup with RotoQL

Week 17 Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Values: Wide receiver

Jamison Crowder, Redskins @ Giants (DraftKings: $5,800; FanDuel: $7,000)

Since I like Cousins, I think I have to also like Crowder as the top option on the Redskins passing offense. Despite his low target numbers, Crowder has been the most productive weapon on the Washington team as of late, paying of his price tag 70 percent of the time over the past two months. While it seems like Crowder should be more involved than the numbers show, his ability to produce efficiently on low usage shows the type of ceiling he could have should he get the volume he’s earned.

Despite playing in a plus matchup, I think Crowder will go underowned because of those low target numbers and also because of the lack of a recent fantasy explosion on his game log. Playing against a Giants team that has been vulnerable to the big play, I can see Crowder paying off his price with his ability to break loose after the catch. He’s listed as top-five value according to the RotoQL quick pick tool, so much like his quarterback, the projections believe he can exceed his price. As I said above, I think Cousins comes out gunning for a huge performance, so with that in mind, I’ll definitely have some Redskins stacks that include Crowder in play.

T.Y. Hilton, Colts vs. Texans (DraftKings: $5,900, FanDuel: $6,700)

Looking for a tournament play? Well, here’s one that might sound crazy, but I’m all for firing up Hilton against the Texans. Look, I understand that so far, the theme of this article has been to target players from teams with playoff incentives, but at the same time, there’s nothing that leads me to believe the Colts have any interest in resting Hilton. Indianapolis has been eliminated from playoff contention for some time, and Hilton has managed to stay healthy thus far, so it’s not like there are new factors to consider like there are for some of our other favorite value options.

Hilton will be on the field, and against a Texans defense that he LIT UP in Week 9, I can see the speedster going off again. Since that matchup, Houston has allowed huge fantasy games to every team’s top receiving option they’d face. At home on the turf, Hilton is in a prime spot to continue that trend.

Other Options: A.J. Green, Devin Funchess, Doug Baldwin, Josh Doctson

WEEK 17 DFS: Values | DFS lineup builder

Week 17 NFL DFS Picks: Tight end values

Greg Olsen, Panthers @ Falcons (DraftKings: $5,600; FanDuel: $6,400)

I’m not going back to Antonio Gates, I’m not. After a huge performance last week, and despite the Chargers needing to go all-out to win, I just don’t think the old man replicates that production. It would be easy to sit here, select him as my value and move on, but you all deserve better than that. Instead, I’m going to recommend paying up just a little more for Olsen in matchup with the Falcons. Olsen and the Panthers need to win this matchup to have a chance at a home playoff game, and with Carolina running low on healthy pass-catchers, they will need to need to involve their top offensive threats early and often.

Olsen, who’s played over 90 percent of the TE snaps in each of the past three games, is going to see his fair share of targets, and if the Panthers have success going to him, we know they will work that matchup all game long. Olsen has often had good performances against the Falcons, is extremely fair priced, and I have no issues paying a little more than I normally would to gain cheap access to a top pass-catcher in one of the highest total games.

Other Options: Jimmy Graham

Week 17 NFL DFS Advice: Defense values

Seahawks vs. Cardinals (DraftKings: $3,400; FanDuel: $5,000)

I know the Seahawks seem to be falling apart, but somehow, they are still in the NFC playoff picture, needing a win and a Falcons loss to Carolina to sneak into the NFC’s sixth seed. Despite team morale seemingly at an all-time low, I believe the Seahawks will come out motivated and handle this game quite easily. Even with their injury issues, the Seahawks have enough to outplay a weak Arizona offense that I’ve attacked with opposing defenses all year long.

The Cardinals offensive line is a nightmare, and Seattle should be able to put the pressure on Drew Stanton and looks to be primed for a solid sack floor. Stanton, who performed well against the Giants, may be a little more confident with his throws than he should be against a much different defense. Seattle should have the opportunity to come away with some turnovers, and because they will need the win, I think the Seahawks defense that has carried this team’s successful run the past few years could once again come through in the clutch.

Other Options: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos