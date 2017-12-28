Ben Roethlisberger's wife worried James Harrison will spill Steelers secrets

Could James Harrison pose a threat to the preservation of the Steelers' biggest secrets?

Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley, seems to think it's a possibility. Still, the Steelers quarterback assured that the idea of Harrison passing along information to the Patriots is nothing to be concerned with.

"My wife and I were talking about it last night," Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "She was asking me if he knew our no-huddle stuff. I said I don’t think he knows a lot of it. I’m sure he’s heard some of the same things for a lot of years now so maybe some of it. But that’s a long way off.

"The first time we played Cleveland, I think Sammie Coates had just been picked up by them. That obviously was a big concern of ours, him knowing our offense. That’s on James. If they want to ask him for every single piece of information he has then that’s what people do in this league. I’m not worried about it. We don’t play them this week. We don’t play them next week. We’ll see."

During his Wednesday news conference, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was quick to shut down any talk of Harrison's signing and the intention of using the veteran linebacker to gain intel on the Steelers as the teams prepare for a possible meeting in the AFC championship game.

"We’re playing the Jets this week," Belichick said. "I don’t even know what that has to do with it. Maybe I’m missing something, I don’t know."

Harrison, who remains the Steelers' all-time leader with 80 1/2 career sacks, was released by Pittsburgh Saturday to make room for tackle Marcus Gilbert‘s return but signed with New England following a visit to Gillette Stadum Tuesday.

Despite having to watch his former teammate join his rival's roster, Roethlisberger has no hard feelings toward Harrison.

"James has to do what James has to do," Roethlisberger said. "It’s not like he called (and) asked me if he should or not. James was out there as a free agent. He has to do what’s best for his family. I wish him the best. I had a lot of good years with him.

"I’ve been blessed to play with one of the best guys, football players, a friend for a long time. We played in a lot of games together, the biggest games. He made one of the biggest plays in Super Bowl history. It’s truly been an honor to call him a friend and a teammate. I’ll miss him. I only had to go against him a few times when he was in Cincinnati. It won’t be the same in here without him, especially since he was the oldest and now I’m the oldest. I count my blessings for all the time I got to share with him."

The Steelers and Patriots each secured a bye through to the divisional round, though New England can clinch homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Jets in its regular season finale Sunday.

