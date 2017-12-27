Pachuca has signed former Vancouver Whitecaps and Columbus Crew winger Kekuta Manneh, the Liga MX side announced Tuesday.

Manneh signs with Pachuca after Columbus Crew exit

The 22-year-old is joining Tuzos after recording 26 goals and 15 assists in 127 matches over five MLS seasons. A Gambia native, Manneh received his American citizenship earlier this year and participated in the U.S. national team's January camp.

Manneh joins a Pachuca side that has missed the playoffs each of the past two tournaments, finishing 12th in Liga MX during this past fall's Apertura campaign.



I just wanna thank everyone at MLS, Vancouver and Columbus for my time in the League and everyone who directly or indirectly helped me along the way! Everything has to an end and this is that moment for me! #ThankYou #MLS#Whitecaps#Crew

Selected fourth overall in the 2013 draft, Manneh spent four and a half seasons with the Whitecaps before joining the Crew earlier this year in exchange for midfielder Tony Tchani, $225,000 in targeted allocation money and $75,000 in general allocation money.

Manneh, who was out of contract at season's end, never locked down a starting role with Columbus, notching four goals and three assists in 24 MLS matches (nine starts).