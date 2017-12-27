Bucs coach Dirk Koetter says speculation about his future a distraction

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter has heard all the speculation in recent weeks about his future with the team, and admitted Tuesday the rumors are a distraction.

"Well of course. You know, it's your life," Koetter said during a Tuesday press conference. "It's what you do. So, just flip it around and of course it is (a distraction). But we're all, players and coaches, we're paid to do a job and you try to do it to the best of your ability. That's all you can do."

The Bucs are 4-11 this season and have lost five in a row. Although Koetter has three years remaining on his contract, the Bucs ownership, the Glazer family, has never been shy about pulling the plug on a coach. The team has had four different head coaches since Jon Gruden departed following the 2008 season.

Of course, the rumor that's circulated since mid-November has Gruden leaving the ESPN broadcast booth to return to coach the Bucs. Gruden has openly expressed his admiration for quarterback Jameis Winston, and has reportedly told friends if he returns to the NFL, he'd prefer to return with Tampa Bay.

NFL Network reported Sunday Gruden was reaching out to assistant coaches and friends around the league he might consider if he needs to assemble a coaching staff.

With rumors swirling, Koetter must stay focused on the task at hand, the Bucs' season finale against the Saints on Sunday. He says he has not talked with the Glazer family about his status for 2018.

"I do not have discussions with them about that, no," Koetter said.