James Harrison is delighted to link up with Tom Brady at the New England Patriots, if only in the 39-year-old linebacker's attempts to hold onto his youth.

Harrison shares joke with Tom Brady as Patriots switch nears

Though the Patriots are yet to officially confirm the signing of Harrison, released by AFC rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers, the veteran appeared to have sealed the deal after a visit to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.

Harrison shared a picture alongside Brady on social media, captioned: "Finally... A teammate that's older than me!"

The 39-year-old and Brady, 40, have seven Super Bowl titles and almost 500 games under their combined belts.

The Patriots hadn't made a waiver claim on Harrison, who was cut by Pittsburgh on Saturday to make room for tackle Marcus Gilbert's return, but will add him to the roster ahead of the playoffs.

The signing could make for an interesting reunion between Harrison and Pittsburgh should the Patriots and Steelers meet in the AFC championship game.

Harrison, 39, recorded one sack in five games this season but saw his playing time significantly reduced as the Steelers turned to rookie linebacker T.J. Watt and third-year linebacker Bud Dupree.

He remains Pittsburgh's all-time leader with 80.5 career sacks.

The Steelers and Patriots each secured a bye through to the divisional round, though New England can clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Jets in its regular season finale Sunday.