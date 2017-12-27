Yannick Bolasie made his first Premier League appearance after a year as Everton were held to a 0-0 draw by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.



The 28-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury against Manchester United on December 5, 2016 and was on the sidelines for more than a year.



After featuring for Everton's youth team against Dinamo Zagreb u23 this month, Bolasie who was an unused substitute against Chelsea was drafted as a replacement for ill Wayne Rooney.



And here is how the football world reacted on his return.



'Welcome back, Bolasie!' - Twitter reacts as Everton's Bolasie returns to Premier League action Yannick bolasie is back! Come on the blues 3 points today @Everton #Everton #EFC

— Mark Sheils (@MarkSheils) December 26, 2017





Bolasie starts his first game in a year



Here's hoping for more of this...#EFC pic.twitter.com/DhQOhhAKrD

— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 26, 2017





Yannick Bolasie starts his first game for Everton in over a year since his injury against Manchester United. Welcome back @YannickBolasie pic.twitter.com/rbSUKJnEkV

— TheToffeeBlues (@EvertonNewsFeed) December 26, 2017





Bolasie is back

— ScoTT (@shina_OJ) December 26, 2017





I feel good to see Yannick Bolasie back after a length injury.

— ndiswe (@Poncy_11) December 26, 2017





Seeing Bolasie back in blue is a present in itself

— Dominic Doherty (@efc78) December 26, 2017





Welcome back Bolasie

— MonsurAkinode (@Monsurkehinde1) December 26, 2017



Very nice to see Yannick Bolasie back in action!

— The InnerViews (@TEEWHYox) December 26, 2017

