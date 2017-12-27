'Welcome back, Bolasie!' - Twitter reacts as Everton's Bolasie returns to Premier League action

Yannick Bolasie made his first Premier League appearance after a year as Everton were held to a 0-0 draw by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.
The 28-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury against Manchester United on December 5, 2016 and was on the sidelines for more than a year.
After featuring for Everton's youth team against Dinamo Zagreb u23 this month, Bolasie who was an unused substitute against Chelsea was drafted as a replacement for ill Wayne Rooney.
And here is how the football world reacted on his return.
Yannick bolasie is back! Come on the blues 3 points today @Everton #Everton #EFC
— Mark Sheils (@MarkSheils) December 26, 2017
Bolasie starts his first game in a year
Here's hoping for more of this...#EFC pic.twitter.com/DhQOhhAKrD
— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 26, 2017
Yannick Bolasie starts his first game for Everton in over a year since his injury against Manchester United. Welcome back @YannickBolasie pic.twitter.com/rbSUKJnEkV
— TheToffeeBlues (@EvertonNewsFeed) December 26, 2017
Bolasie is back
— ScoTT (@shina_OJ) December 26, 2017
I feel good to see Yannick Bolasie back after a length injury.
— ndiswe (@Poncy_11) December 26, 2017
Seeing Bolasie back in blue is a present in itself
— Dominic Doherty (@efc78) December 26, 2017
Welcome back Bolasie
— MonsurAkinode (@Monsurkehinde1) December 26, 2017
Very nice to see Yannick Bolasie back in action!
— The InnerViews (@TEEWHYox) December 26, 2017
So great to see Bolasie back and starting today
— Bryan Middlemass (@BryanMiddlemass) December 26, 2017