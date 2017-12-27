News

'Welcome back, Bolasie!' - Twitter reacts as Everton's Bolasie returns to Premier League action

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Yannick Bolasie made his first Premier League appearance after a year as Everton were held to a 0-0 draw by West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns.

The 28-year-old suffered a knee ligament injury against Manchester United on December 5, 2016 and was on the sidelines for more than a year.

After featuring for Everton's youth team against Dinamo Zagreb u23 this month, Bolasie who was an unused substitute against Chelsea was drafted as a replacement for ill Wayne Rooney.

And here is how the football world reacted on his return.









