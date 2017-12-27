Terry Pegula still can't get over Kelvin Benjamin's overturned touchdown call.

Terry Pegula on Kelvin Benjamin's overturned TD call: 'We have to fix' rule

The Bills owner blasted the NFL for the ruling to reverse the wide receiver's score in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Patriots, and he criticized the league for its inconsistencies.

"They obviously weren't looking at the same television the rest of the country was looking at, were they?" Pegula said Tuesday, via ESPN. "You know what, you can probably find somebody in this country that disagrees [that it was a catch], and I know one guy would be [NFL senior vice president of officiating] Al Riveron sitting in New York City.

"But everybody I talked to — and they're not Bills fans and they're not necessarily anti-Patriots — they're all baffled by that call, which just wasn't consistent with what replay [should be]."



Kelvin Benjamin doesn't get credit for the TD catch. Had his foot and toe scrape but not given possession during that brief time. pic.twitter.com/7QyCvPOE1a

— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) December 24, 2017



While Pegula acknowledges that replay can be helpful, he believes the officials are over-scrutinizing important plays and that changes need to be made.

"Replay was developed by this league to correct obvious mistakes," Pegula said. "And if you got to look at that play 30 times from five different angles, and keep looking at it, and looking at it and looking at it, you go with the call on the field. That's what the league has been doing ever since replay started. As a matter of fact, Dean Blandino, who was the head of replay last year, said last year that was a touchdown.

"I don't know what's going on, but we have to fix it. And I'm not saying that as the owner of the Bills; I'm saying that as a football fan. We can't have stuff like this happening in our league."

What appeared to be a 4-yard catch by Benjamin in the corner of the end zone would have given the Bills a 16-13 lead before an extra point attempt with two seconds remaining until halftime. Instead, the touchdown was reversed, and the Bills eventually lost 37-16 after their momentum came to a screeching halt.

Another questionable call came in Pittsburgh's controversial Week 15 loss to New England when Steelers tight end Jessie James' potential game-winning score was overturned.