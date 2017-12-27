Yaya Toure has reversed his decision to retire from international duty and made himself available for selection by Ivory Coast.

Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement

The Manchester City midfielder stepped away from national team duties in September 2016 after winning 113 caps in 14 years.

However, the 34-year-old wants to play for his country again and to help the younger players who are breaking into the set-up.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "I love my country and am available for national team selection. I want to help the next generation and use my experience to make all Ivorians proud!!"

Earlier on Saturday, agent Dimitry Seluk said Toure was eager to win another trophy with Ivory Coast, having lifted the Africa Cup of Nations two years ago.

"Yaya has decided to return to Ivory Coast national team. He wants to win another trophy with the Elephants of Ivory Coast," he tweeted.

Toure's decision comes despite his lack of playing time for Premier League leaders City this season.

He has managed only three substitute appearances in the top flight since signing a new one-year contract at the Etihad Stadium in June.

Ivory Coast failed to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia after losing to Morocco last month.