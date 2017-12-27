Katie Ledecky named 2017 AP Female Athlete of the Year

Katie Ledecky keeps adding to her list of accomplishments.

The American swimmer and five-time Olympic gold medalist on Tuesday was named the 2017 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year.

According to an ESPN report, Ledecky earned 351 points in the voting among editors and news directors to edge out tennis star Serena Williams (343), who won the 2017 Australian Open during her pregnancy. Track star Allyson Felix finished third with 248 points.

Ledecky became the eighth swimmer to earn Female Athlete of the Year honors, after Amy Van Dyken won in the award in 1996 and Debbie Meyer won in 1969.

"It's a really great history of women swimmers and freestylers," Ledecky said of the AP honor. "I really look up to a lot of those women."

The AP cited Ledecky's "dominant" performance at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, where she won five gold medals and one silver, as a factor in the decision.