Callum Wilson scored a controversial late equaliser as Bournemouth rescued a 3-3 draw in a thrilling Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium.

Controversial leveller settles thriller

Wilson's stoppage-time header was initially ruled out for offside but was eventually given following discussion between referee Bobby Madley and his assistant.

Marko Arnautovic looked to have stolen the win for West Ham with a quickfire brace that did not cover Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in glory, and the Bosnian will have breathed a sigh of relief at Wilson's last-gasp leveller.

Bournemouth v West Ham - how the Boxing Day clash unfolded

In a contest that swung one way and then the other, James Collins fired West Ham in front after seven minutes before goals from Dan Gosling and Nathan Ake turned the match on its head.

Bournemouth were fortunate to have 11 players on the pitch after Simon Francis caught Cheikhou Kouyate with a high boot in the first half.



The result leaves Bournemouth in the bottom three, while West Ham sit 17th.