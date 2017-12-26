Anthony Nwakeme was on target as Hapoel Beer Sheva secured a 2-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa at the Yaakov Turner Toto Stadium in a Ligat Haal's encounter.

Anthony Nwakaeme powers Hapoel Be'er Sheva to league summit

The 28-year-old increased his tally to six goals in 11 league appearances this season as Bachar Barak's men recorded their 10th win of this term.

Allyson's own goal in the 10th minute of the encounter handed the hosts the first half win.

And with the cagey second half almost looking certain not to produce a goal, Nwakeme scored in the 89th minute of the game to guarantee victory.

With this, Hapoel Be'er Sheva now boast of 33 points - one above closest challengers Hapoel Haifa in the Isreali topflight.

They face 11th-placed Hapoel Ashkelon in their next league tie on Sunday at Sela Stadium.