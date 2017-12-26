Aminu Umar's brace fires Osmanlispor to victory over Akhisarspor

Aminu Umar was the hero for Osmalispor as his brace helped them secure a 3-2 win over Akhisarspor in Monday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist netted his side's second and third goal in the game to snatch the maximum points and ease their relegation fears at the Osmanlı Stadium.

Musa Cagiran put the home team in front in the 27th minute from the spot but Soner Aydodu grabbed the visitors' equaliser nine minutes later.

Four minutes into the second half, Umar scored to recover the vital lead for the hosts but Aydodu levelled matters from the spot on the hour mark for Okan Buruk's side.

However, the visitors' hopes for a point were short-lived as Umar got his second of the game in the 68th minute to power Rfan Buz's men to their eighth win of the season.

With his brace in Monday’s contest, the Nigerian has now scored five goals so far this season in 16 appearances in all competitions.

The victory saw Osmalispor climb to 14th in the Turkish topflight log and they will face fourth-placed Besiktas in the Turkish Cup on Thursday.