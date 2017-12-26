Pique and Shakira sit front row with family at NBA game for Christmas

Barcelona star Gerard Pique treated his family to front-row seats at a New York Knicks game on Christmas day.

Just two days after helping his side to a 3-0 win over rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season in La Liga, Pique made the trip to the United States and took in the NBA game with Shakira, and their sons, Milan and Sasha.

The Pique family sat in the front row for the action-packed encounter at Madison Square Garden, as the Philadelphia 76ers beat their hosts 105-98 in Monday's encounter.



Gerard Pique and Shakira at a New York Knicks NBA game. pic.twitter.com/jpJH8hyTpp

— Barca World (@BarcelonaFCHome) December 26, 2017



They were in esteemed company, too, sitting right next to comedy legend Chris Rock, with a few more famous American faces surrounding them courtside.

And the defender seemed to be enjoying his short winter break with his wife and sons aged four and two years old before he returns to his own sport, with Barcelona kicking off the new year against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on January 4.

Ernesto Valverde's men will then hope to maintain their impressive nine-point lead at the top of La Liga with a home game against Levante three days later.

The Catalan side are currently on a four-game winning streak and have not lost a competitive match since surrendering the Supercopa de Espana to Real Madrid - whom they are 14 points clear of - in August.