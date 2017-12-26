Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle

Manchester City travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday looking to keep up their record-breaking winning run.
Pep Guardiola's side beat Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to take their tally of consecutive Premier League wins to 17.
The Blues also welcomed back Vincent Kompany from injury and David Silva from compassionate leave, and with John Stones nearing a return from injury the Blues are nearly at full strength.
MAN CITY INJURIES
Kevin De Bruyne was taken off during the win against Bournemouth due to illness. The Belgian lost between two and three kilograms in weight in the build-up to the game but was allowed to play as long as he felt comfortable.
Stones could be in line for a return either at Newcastle or Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve following a hamstring injury. Benjamin Mendy is out with a long-term knee injury.
MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS
Neither side have any suspensions for the game.
MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP
There is every chance Guardiola could stick with the exact same team that beat Bournemouth at the weekend, as long as Kompany can play two games in a row so soon after his return, and that Stones is not yet ready to start.
Gabriel Jesus could potentially come back in for Sergio Aguero, but the Argentine scored twice and played well at the weekend.
NEWCASTLE TEAM NEWS
Newcastle are likely to be without Aleksandar Mitrovic and and Jesus Gamez, though Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden could return after missing the win at West Ham with knocks.
Florian Lejeune is a more serious doubt, although Jonjo Shelvey is back from a ban.
Saturday's win was their first in 10 games, having lost eight of the previous nine.
TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME
Kick off is 19:45 GMT/14:45 ET on Wednesday, December 27, and the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.
In the US, the Premier League is available to watch live and on-demand using fuboTV (7-day free trial).
OPTA MATCH FACTS
- Newcastle have picked up just three points from their last 57 available in the Premier League against Manchester City (W0 D3 L16), though their draw last time out ended a run of 12 consecutive defeats against them.
- If Manchester City avoid defeat, they’ll set a new club record of 20 unbeaten league games against a specific opponent (also went 19 unbeaten vs Barnsley between 1898 and 1987).
- Only Manchester United (13 against Wigan) have ever had a longer winning run against the same opponent than Manchester City’s recent run of 12 vs Newcastle.
- This is the fifth time in top-flight history that Manchester City have been top on Christmas Day (1903-04, 1912-13, 1929-30 & 2011-12) but the previous four occasions have seen them go on to win the title just once (2011-12).
- Manchester City have scored 101 Premier League goals in 2017 so far – the last time that a team scored more in the English top-flight within a single year were Liverpool in 1982 (106).
- Manchester City’s winning run is currently 17 Premier League games in a row. Within Europe’s big five leagues, only one side has ever enjoyed a longer winning streak and that was Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich in 2013/14 (19 in a row).