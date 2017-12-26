Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle

Manchester City travel to Newcastle United on Wednesday looking to keep up their record-breaking winning run.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Bournemouth 4-0 on Saturday to take their tally of consecutive Premier League wins to 17.

The Blues also welcomed back Vincent Kompany from injury and David Silva from compassionate leave, and with John Stones nearing a return from injury the Blues are nearly at full strength.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Kevin De Bruyne was taken off during the win against Bournemouth due to illness. The Belgian lost between two and three kilograms in weight in the build-up to the game but was allowed to play as long as he felt comfortable.

Stones could be in line for a return either at Newcastle or Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve following a hamstring injury. Benjamin Mendy is out with a long-term knee injury.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspensions for the game.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

There is every chance Guardiola could stick with the exact same team that beat Bournemouth at the weekend, as long as Kompany can play two games in a row so soon after his return, and that Stones is not yet ready to start.

Gabriel Jesus could potentially come back in for Sergio Aguero, but the Argentine scored twice and played well at the weekend.

NEWCASTLE TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are likely to be without Aleksandar Mitrovic and and Jesus Gamez, though Mikel Merino and Isaac Hayden could return after missing the win at West Ham with knocks.

Florian Lejeune is a more serious doubt, although Jonjo Shelvey is back from a ban.

Saturday's win was their first in 10 games, having lost eight of the previous nine.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is 19:45 GMT/14:45 ET on Wednesday, December 27, and the game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.

In the US, the Premier League is available to watch live and on-demand using fuboTV (7-day free trial).

OPTA MATCH FACTS

