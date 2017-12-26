NFL: He said what?! The best quotes of week 16

Another week in the NFL and another controversial non-catch to negate an apparent touchdown as the latest came in New England's 37-16 win over the Bills when Buffalo receiver Kelvin Benjamin had a score overturned following a replay review.

He Said What?! The Best NFL quotes of week 16

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had a big day with the win and the Buffalo native admitted he likes to stick it to his hometown team for passing on him twice in the 2010 NFL Draft. He also joked that he is the reason the Patriots have won at least 12 games in eight straight seasons.

While Gronkowski would like to have played for his hometown team, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas wants to someday play for his favourite team.

On the day Kansas City clinched the AFC West, Chiefs coach Andy Reid dressed as Santa Claus and 49ers running back Carlos Hyde wants to return to the team next season to help lead them to the Super Bowl.

Here's the latest edition of "He Said What?!"

– Bills running back LeSean McCoy on the questionable call that negated Benjamin's touchdown in New England: "Up here, they always find a way to get it right for the Patriots."

– NFL referee Craig Wrolstad on overturning the score: "When the receiver got confirmed control of the football, he was not able to get both feet down in bounds. So, his back foot was already off the ground and it stepped out of bounds. His firm control did not occur until after he had one foot off the ground... It was clear and obvious that he did not have control of the ball until he brought it all the way down into his chest."

– Gronkowski on the Patriots' eight-year streak of winning at least 12 games: "If you think about it, I got here eight years ago, so maybe that's the reason."

– Thomas on telling the Cowboys to "come get" him in free agency: "The biggest thing, though, when I say, 'Come get me', I don't literally mean come get me now. I'm still in the prime of my career and I want to be here, but when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. That's the only place I would rather be if I get kicked to the curb. That's what I meant by it."

– Reid on wearing a Santa suit to his post-game news conference: "Make it fast. This is hot... One of Santa's helpers helped me with this."

– Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on inadvertently getting hit in the groin by Bucs linebacker Lavonte David: "His hand hit the wrong spot. I plan on having more Chosens one day. He didn't really help."

– Hyde on facing free agency in 2018: "Minus our record, we're a really good football team. Next year we're going to win the Super Bowl... I feel we've got a chance to go the Super Bowl next year and I don't want to go to another team."

– Rams guard Rodger Saffold on winning the NFC West for the first time since 2003: "Christmas came early – for real this time."

– Texans linebacker Brian Cushing on Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers: "It's horrible. It's horrible. It's a terrible feeling, and it's beyond embarrassing."

– Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Monday's ugly 13-10 win over the Raiders: "I'd love to win 40-3 or 34-28, but sometimes you're going to be in these games. We're going to have to be hard on ourselves... We found a way to win. Bottom line."