When ESPN decides to wire an NBA player for sound during a game, most of the time microphones catch chatter with teammates or general discussion at timeout breaks. During the Wizards-Celtics game on Christmas Day, though, viewers heard a great interaction between two All-Star point guards.

Kyrie Irving reminds John Wall he missed open dunk in middle of game

Wizards guard John Wall drove right down the middle of the paint in the first half of Monday's contest, but he missed an open lefty dunk he has thrown down several times in his career. Celtics guard Kyrie Irving decided to poke Wall by letting him know he won't see himself on "SportsCenter" later.

"You missed your highlight," Irving said to Wall in the middle of a play.



Kyrie Irving and John Wall having some fun



To be clear, Irving and Wall are friends off the court, so this is more playful banter than hardcore trash talk.

Irving didn't miss his chance with this highlight-reel layup in the third quarter, but Wall and the Wizards got the last laugh with a 111-103 win in Boston.