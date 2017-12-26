Antonio Conte says he will help decide transfer targets for Chelsea in January

Antonio Conte says that Chelsea's transfer chiefs and him will jointly decide how the club's money is spent in January transfer market.

Everton recently frustrated Chelsea in a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park in the Premier League, with Manchester City's lead now looking untouchable, as their points gap reaches double figures.

Chelsea are thought to be interested in a number of players including Alex Sandro, Virgil van Dijk and Thomas Lemar ahead of the transfer window opening. Conte says that he will have his say but remained tight lipped on which players might come in at Stamford Bridge.

"I give my opinion when I speak with my club but the club always has the last word," Conte said in Merseyside. "Like in the summer and it will be the same in January and then we divide the responsibility between me and the club. Not only me, not only the club, but together.

"I am very happy to work with my players, then if the squad is big enough to play in all the competitions? Only time will tell this. If we have to work as we are in the Champions League, semi final of the Carabao Cup and we are fighting for the best position in the league. I think we are doing a really good job with my players."

Chelsea will be conducting their transfer business without Michael Emenalo after he left the role of technical director at the club to work at AS Monaco.

The club have yet to replace him with current staff picking up on his role in identifying targets. Meanwhile, Chelsea's game on Saturday was overshadowed by Barcelona's 3-0 win away to Real Madrid in 'El Clasico'.

Conte acknowledged that Barcelona's win was impressive but he says he won't use the game to measure up his team against Valverde's side, who they face in the next round of the Champions League.

"After every game it can change. Real Madrid plays in another way and I can’t compare Madrid’s style with our style. It is two different systems, two different ways to play the game.

"I think that we have to analyse more the games that they are playing against teams that are playing with our system."