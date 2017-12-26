'Sunday Night Football' canceled on New Year's Eve

"Sunday Night Football" on New Year's Eve has been canceled.

The NFL has decided to forgo having a primetime game Sunday, instead opting to have all the games at the 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET time slots.



The @NFL has finalized the Week 17 schedule. pic.twitter.com/P9RnwwI1EI

"We felt that both from a competitive standpoint and from a fan perspective, the most fair thing to do is to schedule all Week 17 games in either the 1 p.m. or 4:25 p.m. ET windows," NFL senior vice president of broadcasting Howard Katz said.

"This ensures that we do not have a matchup on 'Sunday Night Football' on New Year's Eve that because of earlier results has no playoff implications for one or both of the competing teams."

It marks the first time since 1977 the NFL regular season won't have a primetime broadcast.

In reality, the NFL probably knows the ratings would be down since it's New Year's Eve, and most people will be out and about celebrating. Normally, it wouldn't be that big of a deal, but NFL ratings have been down all season.