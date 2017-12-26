Cowboys owner Jones still 'feels good' about coach Garrett

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett still has the backing of owner Jerry Jones despite a 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks that knocked the team out of playoff contention.

It is the fifth time in Garrett's seven seasons as coach that the Cowboys will be watching the playoffs from home, but Jones indicated he is not going to make any coaching changes.

"Just so we're clear about it, I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has as much meaningfulness as this ballgame, but I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators," Jones said. "I feel good about our head coach."

Even though the Cowboys were hampered by injuries and the six-game suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott, many of the assistant coaches and coordinators have been called into question.

For example, offensive coordinator Scott Linehan made the decision not to have the ball handed off to Elliott twice when the Cowboys were inside Seattle's five-yard line in the fourth quarter.

"We'll just look at everything. We certainly will look at this game," Jones said. "We played a team that's got a good chance to be in the playoffs out there, and we will have a lot of time to think about it when that's not us in there.

"We'll be second-guessing some play calls for sure, but that's not really what happened out there. We played a good team. We let them hang in there way too long, and then as good teams do, they got inspired by some turnovers, and there you go."

Garrett signed a five-year contract extension in 2014, the same year he led the Cowboys to the playoffs for the first time with a 12-4 record.

He declined to say anything about his security in Dallas after Sunday's loss.

"My job is to [do] the best job for this football team," Garrett said. "It was a tough loss for us, and we're going to get back to work and try to finish strong."