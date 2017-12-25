NFL Week 16 Blitz Read: NFL teams celebrate a merry 'Clinchmas'

It was a Merry Clinchmas for several NFL teams on Christmas Eve.

Five teams clinched either a playoff berth or a division title, while the Browns locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second straight year.

Cleveland quarterback DeShone Kizer was picked off twice as the Bears kept the Browns (0-15) winless with a 20-3 victory at Soldier Field. The Browns can join the 2008 Lions as the only teams to go winless during a 16-game season by losing at Pittsburgh on New Year's Eve.

While the Browns can now officially start preparing for April's draft, other teams are looking forward to January.

All four AFC divisions have been clinched while the NFC South is the only division up for grabs entering the final week of the regular season.

The Jaguars had the AFC South clinched before their game in San Francisco began. Jacksonville's first division title since 1999 was sealed thanks to Tennessee's 27-23 loss to the Rams (11-4), who won the NFC West for the first time since 2003. The Jaguars (10-5) needed the Titans loss because they laid an egg at Levi's Stadium with a 44-33 defeat to the 49ers. The Titans (8-7) will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive next week against the Jaguars.

Tennessee's loss also helped the Chargers (8-7) stay alive. Los Angeles got a big game from Melvin Gordon for a 14-7 win over the Jets (5-10). The Bolts cannot win the AFC West, however, as the Chiefs (9-6) clinched the division with a 29-13 win over the visiting Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills (8-7) are also alive, but will need some help after their 37-16 loss to the Patriots. New England (12-3) secured a first-round bye and can clinch homefield advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a loss by the Steelers (11-3) to the Texans (4-10) on Monday or a win next week against the Jets.

The Eagles (12-2) can clinch home-field advantage in the NFC by beating the Raiders (6-8) on Christmas night.

The NFC South will have at least two representatives in the postseason after the Saints and Panthers both punched their ticket on Sunday. New Orleans (11-4) pulled away from the Falcons (9-6) for a 23-13 victory at the Superdome while Carolina (11-4) rallied for a 22-19 win over the Buccaneers in Charlotte. The Saints can clinch the division next week with a win over the Bucs (4-11) while the Panthers and Falcons will tangle in Atlanta. A Falcons win will give the NFC South three playoff teams while the Panthers need to win and have the Bucs beat the Saints to win the division.

The Seahawks will be hoping for a Panthers victory to help them get into the playoffs. Seattle kept its playoff chances alive with a 21-12 over the Cowboys, who were eliminated with the loss. Also eliminated from postseason contention in the NFC were the Lions with a 26-17 loss in Cincinnati.

Injury report

Titans running back DeMarco Murray suffered a knee injury late in the loss to the Rams. Titans coach Mike Mularkey said following the game the injury "doesn't look good" for Murray, who will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead injured his thigh and did not return to the win over the Falcons.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon left during the fourth quarter of the win over the Jets with an ankle injury and did not return. Gordon eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season for the first time in his three-year career and is expected to play in next week's regular-season finale against the Raiders.

Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith tried to play against the Seahawks, but his injured knee flared up early and he was forced from the game.

Jaguars receiver Jaelen Strong went down late in the loss to the 49ers with a leg injury and did not return.

By the numbers

Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with at least 70,000 passing yards. Brees finished Sunday's 23-13 win over the Falcons with 239 yards and a touchdown. Brees also extended his NFL record of seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards to 12.

Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky threw for 193 yards in a 20-3 win over the Browns to give him 2,015 on the season. Trubisky set a new Bears record for most passing yards by a rookie quarterback.

Larry Fitzgerald continues to defy Father Time. The 34-year-old Cardinals receiver caught nine passes for 119 yards in a 23-0 win over the Giants to give him 101 receptions for 1,101 yards on the year. It was the third straight year in which Fitzgerald caught at least 100 passes for more than 1,000 yards.

Highlights

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce snared an Alex Smith pass out of the air for a 9-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Kansas City's win over the Dolphins.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had five catches for 67 yards, including a remarkable 17-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter of a 37-16 win over the Bills.

The Panthers needed a late Cam Newton touchdown to beat the Buccaneers, but got a 103-yard kickoff return from Damiere Byrd in the second quarter of the 22-19 win at Bank of America Stadium.

Rams running back Todd Gurley had a huge day with 118 rushing yards and 158 receiving yards, including an 80-yard score on a screen pass from Jared Goff.

Ted Ginn Jr. scored on a 54-yard pass from Drew Brees, but that Saints touchdown was set up by Mashon Lattimore's remarkable interception before halftime of Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Niners cornerback K'Waun Williams had an incredible one-handed interception in the third quarter of the 44-33 win over the Jaguars.

Quotables

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on inadvertantly getting hit in the groin by Bucs linebacker Lavonte David: "His hand hit the wrong spot. I plan on having more Chosens one day. He didn’t really help."



— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 24, 2017

— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 24, 2017



Gronkowski (jokingly) on winning at least 12 games for eight straight seasons: "It's unbelievable. If you think about it, I got here eight years ago, so maybe that's the reason."

Week 16 NFL scores

Saturday's games

Ravens 23, Colts 16

Vikings 16, Packers 0

Sunday's games

Panthers 22, Buccaneers 19

Bears 20, Browns 3

Bengals 26, Lions 17

Chiefs 29, Dolphins 13

Patriots 37, Bills 16

Saints 23, Falcons 13

Chargers 14, Jets 7

Rams 27, Titans 23

Redskins 27, Broncos 11

49ers 44, Jaguars 33

Cardinals 23, Giants 0

Seahawks 21, Cowboys 12

Monday's games

Steelers at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET

Raiders at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET