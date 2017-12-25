News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Redemption for Gentle with relay gold
Aussies win gold in mixed triathlon relay

Cousins continues Christmas-themed suit tradition after Redskins win

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Kirk Cousins was in a festive mood after the Redskins kept their chances at a .500 season alive on Sunday.

Cousins continues Christmas-themed suit tradition after Redskins win

Cousins continues Christmas-themed suit tradition after Redskins win

The Washington quarterback arrived at his post-game news conference sporting a spectacular Christmas-themed suit, featuring evergeen fabric dotted with colourful ornaments and even shiny silver strands apparently meant to replicate tinsel.

It is the second consecutive year Cousins has sported the suit – which he said was purchased by his wife – after a Christmas weekend win.

"There aren’t many occasions you can wear this for, and I assume after a win in a press conference, this is one of the few places this works," Cousins said following a 27-11 win over the Denver Broncos. "I really like it."

The quarterback noted he did have a check-down option on hand if the Redskins had lost to the Broncos.

"There was no way I was wearing this if we lost," he said.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took it to another level, dressing as Santa Claus.

Back To Top