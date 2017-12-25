Cousins continues Christmas-themed suit tradition after Redskins win

Kirk Cousins was in a festive mood after the Redskins kept their chances at a .500 season alive on Sunday.
The Washington quarterback arrived at his post-game news conference sporting a spectacular Christmas-themed suit, featuring evergeen fabric dotted with colourful ornaments and even shiny silver strands apparently meant to replicate tinsel.
It is the second consecutive year Cousins has sported the suit – which he said was purchased by his wife – after a Christmas weekend win.
"There aren’t many occasions you can wear this for, and I assume after a win in a press conference, this is one of the few places this works," Cousins said following a 27-11 win over the Denver Broncos. "I really like it."
The quarterback noted he did have a check-down option on hand if the Redskins had lost to the Broncos.
"There was no way I was wearing this if we lost," he said.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took it to another level, dressing as Santa Claus.