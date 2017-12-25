Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano have been granted an extended rest over Christmas after helping Barcelona to open up a commanding lead at the top of La Liga.

Barca grant Messi, Suarez & Mascherano additional Christmas leave

Barca signed off on 2017 with an emphatic 3-0 Clasico win over fierce rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

That result, together with defeats for Atletico Madrid and Valencia, means the Blaugrana are nine points clear of Diego Simeone's men going into the mid-season break.

Title holders Madrid, meanwhile, are a distant fourth, 14 points behind Barca, albeit with one game in hand.

"The FC Barcelona squad are now on their Christmas holidays," read a club statement. "The final whistle at the Bernabeu and the 3-0 victory over Real Madrid marked the beginning of the festive break for the players until their return to training on 30 December at 6.00pm CET.

"Luis Surez, Leo Messi and Javier Mascherano all have the club's permission to rejoin the rest of their team-mates on in the New Year on 2 January."



Start the day with a smile

It’s Christmas tomorrow and top spot in La Liga is our gift to you! pic.twitter.com/B2mqS1yq8u

— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 24, 2017



MORE:

Messi: Great to end year with an important win in El Clasico

| Marcelo: We've spoiled you and you think that Madrid must always win

| 'Ter Stegen fundamental to Barcelona' - Valverde hails keeper after Clasico shut-out

| Blind urged by Van Gaal to quit Man Utd and head for Barcelona



Barca's next match is against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on January 4, followed by a LaLiga clash at home to Levante three days later.