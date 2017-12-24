Southampton striker Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct after appearing to kick Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Austin charged over Lossl kick

Austin scored his fifth goal in seven appearances as Southampton were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield on Saturday before limping off with a hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to four weeks.

He also courted controversy when he looked to kick Lossl as the Dane came out to gather a throughball.

READ MORE: Southampton v Huddersfield - how the match unfolded

READ MORE: Depoitre earns a point after Austin antics

READ MORE: Pellegrino and Wagner disagree over Austin clash with Lossl

Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino insisted after the game that Austin did not intend to hurt Lossl, who was left bloodied by the incident.

But he now has until 17.00 (local time) on Sunday to respond to the FA charge, with the incident having gone unseen by the match officials.

An FA statement read: "Southampton's Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct.

"It follows an incident during yesterday's game against Huddersfield Town which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video. He has until 5pm today (24/12/17) to respond."