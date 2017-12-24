Javier Pastore has distanced himself from Atletico Madrid and Inter by denying that he has played his last game for Paris Saint-Germain.

Pastore rubbishes PSG exit talk amid Atletico and Inter rumours

Amid fierce competition for places at Parcs des Princes, a January transfer has long been mooted for the Argentine playmaker.

At 28 years of age, Pastore needs to be making the most of his peak years, and the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, and Julian Draxler are denying him regular minutes.

A return to Italy has been mooted for the former Palermo star, while La Liga giants Atletico are also said to be keen amid uncertainty regarding the long-term future of Antoine Griezmann.

Pastore, though, has moved to rubbish claims that a switch is imminent, telling Mundo Deportivo: "It's a lie to say that I have said goodbye to my team-mates.

“I've always thought about playing for this club and doing the best I can every time.

“In recent games, I've played a lot and I'm happy.

“I still have a year-and-a-half contract, and I'm very calm.

“I was looking for more playing time, it's true. The coach makes the decisions and I have to make sure to keep improving to get some PSG playing time.”

Pastore’s agent, Marcelo Simonian, had sparked the exit talk by stating ahead of PSG’s clash with Caen that his client may be taking his last game for the club.

The Ligue 1 giants have, however, sought to play down the transfer rumours at regular intervals.

PSG coach Unai Emery said recently: "I'm very pleased with Pastore.

"He did not say he wanted to leave. He works to be on the field, with the very great talent he has."

Pastore will, however, need to remain involved at PSG if the speculation is to subside during the winter window.

Along with Atletico and Inter, several Premier League clubs have been linked with the talented midfielder in the past – with Eric Cantona having talked him up for a potential switch to Manchester United.