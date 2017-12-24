News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wayward Eagles battle past brave Blues
Wayward Eagles battle past brave Blues

Nadal out of season-opening Abu Dhabi event

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's season-opening exhibition event in Abu Dhabi due to ongoing fitness problems, the world number one has said.

The 16-time grand slam champion, who won the French and U.S. Opens earlier this year, withdrew from the ATP Finals in November after struggling with a knee injury during his round-robin defeat by Belgian David Goffin.
The 31-year-old Spaniard, who has previously played at the tournament on eight occasions, will be replaced by compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut.
"It was a tough 2017 and I need to take my calendar in a different way in order to be ready," Nadal told the Mubadala World Tennis Championships website.
"For this reason, I have sadly announced to the organizers and now to you fans that I won't play this time in Abu Dhabi."
Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic have also withdrawn from the tournament, which is held from Dec. 28-30.
The Australian Open, the first major of the new season, begins on Jan. 15.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Back To Top